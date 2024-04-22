Virat Kohli’s dismissal stirred outrage on Sunday when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star was removed for 18 off 7 in a chase of 223 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Kohli was certain that Harshit Rana’s high full-toss delivery that dismissed him was a no-ball, as seen by his impassioned debate with the on-field umpire following his dismissal. The whole scenario caused much debate on social media and has been discussed pretty seriously.

Kohli was deemed caught and bowled by Rana in the third over of RCB’s chase, but the batter claimed that the full-toss delivery was waist-high and hence should have been called a no-ball. It was waist-high when Kohli made contact with the ball, but he was well outside the crease.

Using the most recent Hawk-Eye ball-tracking technology, TV umpire Michael Gough assessed the delivery and found that if Kohli had faced it inside the crease, the ball would have passed him at 0.92 metres off ground. Kohli’s waist height is 1.04 meters, therefore the ball would have passed below his waist if he had stood within the crease, resulting in a lawful delivery.

Virat Kohli smashes gloves, bat on the ground, and smacks the trash can

Virat Kohli was visibly angry as he left the field and was seen explaining everything to his teammates in the RCB dugout. Then he started to go back to the pavilion and seething in anger, Virat Kohli was seen smacking a trash can in his way and also slammed his bat on the ground.

Here is the video:

It was a heartbreaking loss for RCB as after the openers were dismissed for cheap, Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52) added 100 plus runs in no time for the third wicket. But then Andre Russell and Sunil Narine rattled the RCB middle order.

Suyash Prabhudessai with 24 and Dinesh Karthik with 25 tried to bring RCB back in the game, but it all came down to 21 runs in the last over. Karn Sharma proved to be an unlikely hero as he slammed Mitchell Starc for three sixes in 4 balls before being dismissed on the fifth ball.

RCB needed 3 runs on the last ball, but Lockie Ferguson was run out going for the second run to tie the match. RCB ended up losing by one run. They now have 7 losses in 8 games and remain at the bottom of the points table.