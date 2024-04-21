Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was seen smiling after the camera zoomed in on the coin after the toss in the ongoing IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 21, 2024.

Notably, a controversy erupted when Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced the Mumbai Indians. During the game, referee Javagal Srinath was seen leaning down to take the coin tossed by MI captain Hardik Pandya and flipping it, although accidentally, before determining who won the toss.

Srinath’s sleight of hand, albeit unknowingly, was picked up by the eagle-eyed social media users.

Then when RCB met Sunrisers Hyderabad next, Faf du Plessis was seen narrating the incident to SRH skipper Pat Cummins. Du Plessis and Cummins were observed conversing. The RCB captain was seen explaining to Cummins what occurred during the previous game. The video ended with Cummins being surprised and questioning how that happened.

Faf Du Plessis smiles as the camera zooms in on the coin on the ground after the toss

During the toss between RCB and KKR, after the toss happened, the cameraperson closed in onto the coin on the ground to show that RCB captain Faf du Plessis had called correctly and won the toss. Later, Du Plessis was seen smiling widely as seemingly his protest at the coin not being shown was heard by the IPL management.

Faf du Plessis smiling when Camera zoomed on the coin at the toss time at Eden gardens. 😀👌 pic.twitter.com/mRzj9smBpd — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2024

“We will chase. This is probably a chasing ground, always has been. I’m a fan of batting first when it’s really hot, but the temperature did drop after an hour or so yesterday, unlike in Mumbai or Chennai where it stays very hot. The batting is so strong that a general score or 60-70 isn’t considered great during the batting PP. We have three changes – Green and Siraj come back, so does Karn Sharma. We know if we do a few things back, the momentum can be back and we do have the firepower,” Faf du Plessis said after the toss happened.

RCB are at the bottom of the points table, while KKR was pushed to third spot by SRH recently.

