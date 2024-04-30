Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were seen trying their best to distract Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Cameron Green as he was doing an interview. The senior cricketers were kicking footballs at the all-rounder, who tried his best to avoid laughing during the conversation.

This incident happened before RCB clashed with Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 28.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis had won the toss and chosen to bowl first. After losing the openers early, Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan rebuild the innings and put Gujarat on path of recovery. Sai Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 84 in 49 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes to his name.

On the other hand, Shahrukh Khan made his maiden IPL fifty, scoring 58 in 30 balls with 3 fours and 5 huge sixes. The duo added 86 runs together for the third wicket. David Miller then provided the finishing touches with 26* in 19 balls as Gujarat posted 200/3.

For RCB, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell picked one wicket each.

In the chase, Faf du Plessis fell early for a quick 24, but then Will Jacks and Virat Kohli hammered the GT bowlers in their home ground. Jacks scored his maiden IPL century, scoring 100* in 41 balls with 5 fours and 10 sixes, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 70 in 44 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

RCB won by 9 wickets and 4 overs to spare, boosting their NRR a lot.

Virat Kohli is a known football fan and spends his pre-match workout playing football. He has got company in Glenn Maxwell in the RCB contingent who is also a very avid football fan as well.

The two had broken the internet ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 when they were seen playing football ahead of RCB’s first match of the IPL 2024. They had played against CSK in Chennai and lost to the Ruturaj Gaikwad-captained side.

However, the two senior stars were seen harassing Cameron Green ahead of the GT v RCB match in Ahmedabad. Green was doing an interview before the match, while Kohli and Maxwell aimed footballs at the Australian all-rounder to distract him.

Here is the video:

Maxwell and Kohli trying their best to distract Cam Green before match against GT 😂#GTvRCB pic.twitter.com/WluYsqZeHd — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) April 29, 2024

