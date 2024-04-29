Jake Fraser-McGurk has captured the imagination of everyone since making his IPL debut in the ongoing IPL 2024. Many voices in Australia have urged the selectors to pick him in the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, but it seems like he’d have to cheer for the Kangaroos from home.

The 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk has been a sensation for the Delhi Capitals in his debut season in the IPL 2024.

The devastating hitter has 247 runs in just five games, with a high of 84. Batting at 237.50 with 22 fours and 22 sixes, Fraser-McGurk fits the description of the ideal destructive hitter that Australia so needs.

Throughout 16 and a half IPL seasons, only seven batters have managed to hit a fifty with 15 or fewer balls. Only Fraser-McGurk has completed it twice, from a total of five games. Fraser-McGurk has only made two appearances for Australia and has yet to make his T20I debut, but these matches are on par with some internationals.

In the IPL, Fraser-McGurk has honed his stunning, hit-out-from-ball-one style. He smashed a six with the second ball he faced in the event. In five innings, he has hit one of his first three balls to or over the rope.

Australia not to include Jake Fraser-McGurk in their T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Considering Jake Fraser-McGurk’s exploits in the tournament, fans and experts expect the Australian management to pick the swashbuckling batter for the World Cup. In five IPL innings, Fraser-McGurk has hammered 247 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 237.50.

However, as per CodeSports report, Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to miss the flight to the Caribbean and the USA for the ICC T20 World Cup as the selectors are set to opt for the tried and tested duo of David Warner and in-form Travis Head as their first-choice openers, with skipper Mitchell Marsh slotted at number three.

Glenn Maxwell will be selected as a spin bowling all-rounder, with Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green, who are both explosive seam bowling all-rounders.

Josh Inglis, who had an outstanding series against India, will most likely fly to the Caribbean as Australia’s keeper-batsman alongside the seasoned Matthew Wade. Swashbuckling hitter Tim David will be preferred as the finisher.

The Australian fast bowling lineup will include three familiar faces: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, as well as Nathan Ellis, who is well-known for his death overs prowess. The seasoned combo of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will lead the Australian spin bowling attack.

Also Read: Steve Smith Set To Be Dropped By Australia For T20 World Cup 2024 For This Young Batter – Reports

