Overseas players from the majority of Full Member countries have received approval from their respective boards to participate in the IPL for the next three years, providing a significant boost to franchises.

This excludes Pakistan, whose players have not played in the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008 due to a political stalemate between the two nations’ governments.

Players from Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe have agreed to be fully available for all three seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the current cycle (2025-2027).

Furthermore, all centrally contracted players from England are expected to compete throughout the three seasons.

Following is the country-wise availability of overseas players for the next three IPL seasons between 2025 and 2027 as listed by IPL.

Australia green lights all of its players to feature in IPL 2025, England’s 18 players to play entire season

Cricket Australia (CA) has cleared all of its players, both international and domestic, to compete in the 2025 season. In 2026, Australia will play a three-match ODI series in Pakistan, which the CA has said will “conclude no later than March 18.”

Australian players competing in that series, as well as those resting after the T20 World Cup (planned for India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026), will join the IPL following the Pakistan trip. Australian players who play in the one-off Test against England in March 2027 to mark 150 years of Test cricket will join after the match.

Along with Harry Brook, England contracted players such as Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, and Reece Topley will be available for all matches throughout the cycle.

The only exclusions from the aforementioned countries are the limited availability of specific players for the forthcoming 2025 season. They are Matthew Short (Australia, 50% of the 2025 season), Nandre Burger (75%), Dion Myres (Zimbabwe, 85%), Mark Chapman (New Zealand, 55%), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa, 50%), and Will Young (England, 50%).

Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has said the availability of some of its players for the 2026 and 2027 seasons will be confirmed later.

Players will be released from their domestic cricket commitments should they desire an NOC to participate in the IPL.

