The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an official statement on the injury update of the young top-order batter of the side, Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the opening game of the five-match Test series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting from November 22, due to an injury.

The number-three batter of the side, Shubman Gill, has been replaced by the left-handed Devdutt Padikkal, who is featuring in his second clash in the longest format after the fifth Test at home against England at the Dharamshala stadium. It has been a huge blow for the Blue Brigade after making the Punjab batter settled at the position.

The 25-year-old has smashed 1800 runs in the five-day format in 29 Tests at an average of 36.73 with the help of a strike rate of 60, thanks to five centuries and seven half-centuries at the best score of 128 runs. When it comes to batting at the number three position, the batter has enjoyed the condition and situation with the help of three centuries and as many half-centuries.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Betrayed As Cheteshwar Pujara Picks This Batter For No. 3 In Perth Test Of BGT 2024-25

The BCCI provided a huge update on the fitness of Shubman Gill, just after the toss when India elected to bat first on a bouncy and quick Test track in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

“Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb injury during Day 2 of match simulation at The WACA. He was not considered for selection for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress daily.” The statement was expressed officially.

BCCI updates the fitness status of Shubman Gill during the Perth Test

The reports have claimed that the youngster picked up the injury while he was fielding for the team during the three-match warm-up match stimulation at the WACA against their A-side. He could also get ruled out for their day-night practice game at the Canberra, which will be played as a preparation for the day-night fixture at the Adelaide Oval.

India has decided to hand over the hand caps to both Harshit Rana and the all-rounder Nitish Reddy. The latter is expected to take the responsibility that both Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur used to do. But those inclusions meant that they have left out both the veteran spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

It’s the very first time since the Adelaide Test in 2014, that both these experienced bowlers were in the squad but were overlooked in the playing eleven, and a third spinner in the form of Karn Sharma played over them.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Sure That Australian Players Won’t Be Distracted By IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Shubman Gill has loved the conditions of Australia with 259 runs in three games at an average of 51.80 and a strike rate of over 60, shouldering on a couple of half-centuries at the best score of 91 at the Gabba in Brisbane. He would be gutted to miss the Perth Test, having done decently in the ongoing year with 806 runs in ten red-ball encounters at an average of 47.41 and a strike rate of over 61 with the help of three centuries and three half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 119 runs.

The regular captain of India, Rohit Sharma, is expected to come to Perth on November 24 (Sunday) and may lead the side against the PM’s XI. The Blue Brigade will pray to get both of these batters back in the playing eleven for the second clash in Adelaide.