The franchises in IPL 2025, will have extra time to seek injury replacement as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced significant changes for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

On Saturday, September 28, the BCCI released the parameters for the next Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, which is set to take place later this year. Franchises can keep up to six players, including the Right to Match (RTM) card. This change allows teams to keep their core lineups for the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

The IPL 2025 super auction would include a franchise purse of Rs 120 crore. The total salary cap now includes the auction purse, incremental performance compensation, and match fees. The pay cap was Rs 110 crore in 2024, and it will rise in value for the following IPL seasons.

Under the current Indian Premier League system, each of the ten teams will play a total of 14 matches before the playoffs. Notably, teams do not meet each other twice during the league round. There will be 74 matches in all, including league matches, elimination rounds, and the headline event’s final.

The Indian Cricket Board has established a new match fee system for IPL players beginning with the 2019 season. In addition to their contracted pay from franchises, players would receive an extra Rs 7.5 lakh every match. Participants in all league games could earn up to Rs 1.05 crore in match fees.

Franchises can seek injury replacement up to their 12th league stage match starting IPL 2025

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, franchises will be able to seek injury replacements until their 12th league match in the IPL 2025. Previously, teams were permitted to do so for only seven matches. This change would provide franchisees more freedom in managing player injuries throughout the 2025 IPL season.

“Till IPL 2024, franchises had to seek a replacement for an injured player before their seventh match of the season. From IPL 2025, teams can seek replacements till up to the 12th match in the league phase,” a report by ESPNCricinfo said.

The Indian Premier League will revive the player loan process, even though this rule has yet to be implemented in practice. The Indian Cricket Board intends to introduce laws to better help teams and players during the event.

“The IPL has also decided to “reinstate” the player loan process, which can only be activated during the season. However, the rule has never been used to date,” the report added.

The IPL has opted to reinstate a regulation that it implemented in 2008, allowing Indian players who had retired from international cricket at least five years before the relevant season to enter the auction as uncapped players. The rule was eliminated in 2021. However, during the broader discussion about uncapped players, the IPL informed the clubs that the regulation was being reinstated.

