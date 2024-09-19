IPL 2025 mega auction is set to be held in November or December, a report has revealed. Preparations for the IPL 2025 have begun as the attention has turned towards the mega auction that will take place.

The IPL 2025 auction is right around the corner. According to IANS reports, the bidding event for the next edition of the league will take place in late November or early December of this year. The venue for the event is yet to be determined.

While the specific dates are yet to be determined, BCCI authorities have unofficially indicated two potential openings for franchises: the second week of November or the third week of December. However, Sportstar knows that the sale could take place in November, before Jay Shah begins his new post as ICC chairman on December 1.

Given that the auction will last two days, the BCCI is carefully examining logistical problems and assuring the availability of important parties.

“The dates under consideration are either around November 16-17 or sometime between December 15 and 20. The BCCI operations team is currently evaluating these options,” said a source told Sportstar.

Last year’s auction took place in Dubai, but nothing has been decided yet.

“The BCCI is exploring various options, and the franchises will be informed in due course about the final venue,” the source added.

IPL 2024 auction was held for the first time outside India, in UAE’s Coca-Cola center. This time, however, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

BCCI to announce retention rules for IPL 2025 mega auction soon

After meeting with franchise owners in July, the BCCI pledged to share the amended retention policy for the IPL 2025 auction in the second week of August. However, no official communication has been given thus far, causing alarm among franchisees.

According to BCCI insiders, the teams are anticipated to receive an official update clarifying the rules by the end of this week or early next week.

According to rumors, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release the retention regulations, including the Right to Match (RTM), within the next few days. There have been numerous guesses about how many players the team governing body will allow teams to keep.

With the IPL 2025 expected to feature a mega auction, there have been suggestions that the BCCI will allow franchises to keep six players in addition to three RTMs. Although there has been no official confirmation, many people have speculated about it.

It was also revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will allow teams to finalize their retention decisions until November 15th.

As a result, franchise owners will have plenty of time to complete their player rosters before the next edition. The franchises have begun their preparations for the event. A few teams are also looking for coaches, and there are plenty of openings in several franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On The Reason Of ‘That Shot’ On 97 During 2011 World Cup Final