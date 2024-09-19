The excitement for the upcoming mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025 is getting higher, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the franchises the possibility of holding the auction outside India, most likely during the third and fourth weekend of the month.

The reports have disclosed that, just like the previous years, the venue is likely to be in the Middle East. During the 2024 season, it was held in Dubai, and it wouldn’t be any surprise if the 18th season’s auction of the IPL goes on to take place in one of Abu Dhabi or others. However, there is no such clarity on the venue for the auction.

The news, however, has sparked a cautious reaction from the IPL franchises, as they have yet to receive the confirmed rules from the cricket board regarding the number of retentions for the league. Franchise officials have been concerned about whether they will get enough time to prepare for the auction.

BCCI to release rules of retention for IPL 2025 on the last week of September

Reports have claimed that the end of the month could be the period when the teams would get the rules for the retentions of the IPL 2025. They will get around two months to plan for the auction, which is expected to take place around the third or fourth week of November or perhaps the first week of December.

Looking at the past, most of the time the BCCI and the league authorities have looked to hold the auction outside the country. At different stages of the previous seasons, there were plans to host the auction in London while Istanbul was also considered to be a potential venue for the IPL auction.

“IPL 2025 auction will take place in November end or early December this year. Rules of it will be out in a couple of days.” The sources of the BCCI have expressed to IANS.

Before the mega auction of the 2022 season, the IPL teams were given the chance to retain four players from the squad, and with another three-year cycle approaching, there have been opinions of teams being given a chance to retain more players so that they can go with the same brand which they have built for the last editions.

The BCCI has already gone through the meetings with the owners of the teams, and apart from one or two franchises, most have gone with the same thought process. The reports claimed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spoke about activating the old rule where a retired player for five years could be considered as an uncapped player, as they want to keep MS Dhoni under the wings.

Regarding the coaching structure of the teams, Ricky Ponting, who was with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the past, has shaken hands with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) before the new season, while Rahul Dravid has gone back to his old franchise, Rajasthan Royals. The former batting coach of the Indian team, Vikram Rathour, is expected to work with Dravid on the Royals side.

Paras Mhambrey, the former bowling coach of the Blue Brigade during their victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024, is expected to be part of any of the franchises. The former Indian pacer and the 2011 World Cup winner, Munaf Patel, is also anticipated to be part of one of the IPL franchises before the 2025 season starts.