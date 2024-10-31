Nicholas Pooran, West Indies keeper-batter, has been retained by LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) for a staggering INR 21 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The reported final list of LSG’s retained players has also been revealed.

According to RevSportz, the Sanjiv Goenka-led franchise would retain the keeper-batter for INR 21 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in 2025.

Several sources have stated that Nicholas Pooran is expected to be retained for INR 18 crore. However, according to a new set of allegations in RevSportz, the West Indies hitter was in Kolkata to negotiate his retention fee with the Lucknow Super Giants team owner.

Nicholas Pooran met Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, and the franchise owner was willing to pay a hefty price. The keeper-batter will be the Lucknow Super Giants’ top retention, earning more than 20 crores.

According to rumors, the coaching staff unanimously decided to choose keeper-batter as the first pick. Nicholas Pooran, who boasts a strike rate of 162.29, was a clear top pick for the Lucknow Super Giants, ahead of KL Rahul.

The Lucknow Super Giants’ brain tank, led by head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan, was reportedly quite pleased with his ability to turn the game around in a few overs.

Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan also retained by LSG with Nicholas Pooran

Apart from splurging on Pooran, LSG has also retained Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, while uncapped Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan will also continue to be part of the Lucknow franchise in IPL 2025.

Both the Indian players will be getting INR 11 crore and for the uncapped category, the franchise has kept Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan, who will be getting INR 4 crore.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has decided to leave the franchise and enter the IPL 2025 auction. According to rumors, the batter was offered the highest retention rate by the team, but he chose to leave for personal and professional reasons.

Rahul joined the franchise when it was launched in 2022. He performed a decent role for the squad, helping them reach the playoffs in the first two seasons until finishing in the bottom half of the points table in the IPL 2024. As a top Indian player, he is expected to receive high bids.

