The IPL 2025 will begin on March 14 as reports confirmed the start date of the tournament. According to ESPNcricinfo, next year’s IPL will run from March 14 to May 25, with 74 matches, the same as the last three seasons.

The mega auction for the next three IPL seasons will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have the most remaining budget at ₹110.50 crore, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the lowest at ₹41 crore.

In an email to franchisees on Thursday, received by ESPNcricinfo, the IPL announced that the 2025 season will consist of 74 matches, the same as the previous three seasons. The report also stated that the IPL released the proposed “windows,” which are likely to be finalized by the BCCI.

The 2025 edition of the flagship T20 competition will take place from March 14 to May 25. The season will run from March 15 to May 31, 2026, and March 14 to May 30, 2027.

Matches numbers have not increased in IPL 2025 due to players’ workload

The IPL media rights deal for the 2023-27 cycle included 84 matches per season for 2025 and 2026, but the following edition of the world’s finest T20 tournament will only have 74 matches.

According to the tender document for the 2023-27 rights cycle, the IPL has listed 74 games for 2023 and 2024, 84 games for IPL 2025 and 2026, and up to 94 matches for 2027, the deal’s last year.

The decision to reduce the number of matches was made in response to a tight scheduling window during the Indian summer, among other factors. The BCCI is allegedly concerned that players are not overwhelmed during the IPL, as this could damage their participation in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Up to BCCI to decide the number of matches in IPL: Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently remarked that the board is considering the impact on players’ workload, notwithstanding media rights and sponsorship contracts. Shah highlighted that the ultimate decision will be based on the board’s review of the players’ workload.

“We have not taken a call on organising 84 matches in IPL 2025 since we also have to factor the load on the players due to the increase in matches. While it’s (84 matches) part of the contract, it’s up to the BCCI to decide whether to organise 74 or 84 matches,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told the Economic Times.

The IPL 2025 season will follow the current format, with ten teams competing in a league-plus-knockout structure. The league stage will consist of 14 matches for each team. This season will feature 74 matches, including the playoffs and final.

