There is no confirmation on the status of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from the third week of February to the second week of March. They have already started to renovate three grounds for the event the National Stadium in Karachi, the Rawalpindi Stadium, and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) a letter about the refusal to make a trip to Pakistan, which was forwarded to the PCB. They also proposed the hybrid model, which would have helped them play the portion of the event in either Sri Lanka or Dubai.

However, the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of the country, is not prepared to accept the proposal and has taken the strict decision to play the entire tournament in their country. He also claimed that the BCCI should show a good gesture by coming to this side of the border of the back of their touring India for last year’s ODI World Cup 2023, despite the Rohit Sharma-led side playing the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

The talks have been going on from both sides, and the ICC has been belted to take the final decision on the perspective. Hence, despite just 13 weeks to go before the beginning of the event, there is no news of the competition taking place, with the official schedule yet to be published.

ICC to visit Pakistan in recent developments of Champions Trophy 2025

The draft schedule, released by the PCB nearly four months ago, has seen India playing all of their games in Lahore, which will help them in less travel around the country. The PCB also stated that if the Indian team doesn’t feel safe while staying in Pakistan, then they could think of going back home during the gaps between the two games.

Now recent reports have expressed that a delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to visit Pakistan soon. It could take place early in the next week. The exact dates of the tour are yet to be published, and no such official communication has been made between the ICC and the PCB regarding the probable trip.

However, the visit is expected to take place as part of the preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, which will look to mark their first major ICC event in the country since 1996, remarking the safe venues of the country for international teams around the globe.

In the related development, discussions have been going on between the ICC and the BCCI on the Champions Trophy. The focus of these meetings is on the participation of the Blue Brigade, which is still under the clouds because of the political tensions going on between the two countries. The outcome can make a significant burst and impact on the planning and execution of the event.

The last bilateral series between the two countries came in 2012 when Pakistan came to India. They attempted the same during the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. The last tour of India to the neighboring country came in 2008.

“At this moment, every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. Nobody has any issues. I will say today also, if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns. I don’t think there is any reason for them not to visit.” Naqvi expressed on the entire development.