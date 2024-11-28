IPL Mega Auction 2025: What to expect

The IPL Mega Auction happens every three years. This auction allows teams to refresh their squads. It’s different from the regular player auctions. The auction is held in between seasons because teams have more freedom to make major changes. So this is the right chance to try parimatch bonus code in this season. Each team can spend a set amount of money to buy players who can improve their chances of winning the coveted IPL trophy.

IPL Mega Auction Key Players

Chennai Super Kings: The franchise spent ₹6.25 crore on Devon Conway and ₹9.75 crore on R. Ashwin. The team also acquired players like Rahul Tripathi (₹3.40 crore) and Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.80 crore).

Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians were also active, spending ₹12.50 crore on Trent Boult and ₹9.25 crore on Deepak Chahar. They also picked up Will Jacks for ₹5.25 crore and Ryan Rickelton for ₹1 crore.

Rajasthan Royals: Among the biggest buys were Jofra Archer (₹12.50 crore) and Wanindu Hasaranga (₹5.25 crore). The Royals also made a strategic move, acquiring Vaibhav Suryavanshi at ₹1.10 crore.

Gujarat Titans: A big move came in the form of Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore and Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer made a return for ₹23.75 crore, followed by Quinton de Kock at ₹3.60 crore. The team also picked up Anrich Nortje and Ajinkya Rahane for ₹6.50 crore and ₹1.50 crore, respectively.

Delhi Capitals: The Capitals spent big on KL Rahul for ₹14 crore and Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore. They also secured Harry Brook for ₹6.25 crore and Mukesh Kumar for ₹8 crore through RTM.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer’s ₹26.75 crore was the marquee acquisition for Punjab, with other guys like Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal fetching ₹18 crore each.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: They picked up big names like Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore) and Jitesh Sharma (₹11 crore), along with veterans like Bhuvneshwar Kumar for ₹10.75 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Shami was a top purchase at ₹10 crore, followed by Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 crore) and Rahul Chahar (₹3.2 crore).

Lucknow SuperGiants: In addition to Rishabh Pant’s record-breaking ₹27 crore, Lucknow also acquired Avesh Khan for ₹9.75 crore and Mitchell Marsh for ₹3.40 crore.

What Are the New Auction Rules?

The IPL auction has a set of rules that teams need to follow. Each team must build a squad of 18 to 25 players, and no more than eight of these can be international players. This rule ensures that local Indian talent also gets a chance to play in the league. The auction will be held over two days, with players from both India and abroad being available for selection.

Teams are allowed to make last-minute changes to their squads, so there may be some surprises during the auction as well. Players who have a high base price and players with previous IPL experience are expected to attract major bids, but emerging stars can also steal the spotlight.

The IPL Mega Auction 2025 is set to be an exciting event. Teams are planning their strategies, looking for players who can make a difference in the upcoming IPL seasons. As always, the auction is full of drama, with some teams strengthening their line-ups while others look for the perfect mix of youth and experience.

Whether you're a cricket fan or a casual observer, the IPL Mega Auction is an event you won't want to miss!