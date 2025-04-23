Returning to the WWE in 2022, Cathy Kelley is currently enjoying her second tenure with the TKO-owned company. She’s since been a regular face backstage on Raw and occasionally pops up on SmackDown, alongside playing the role of a co-host for WWE’s digital exclusives. In addition, she could end up having an in-ring stint with the company, moving forward.

There are past instances where WWE on-screen personalities got involved in wrestling capacity for one-off occasions, and Cathy Kelley could be the next one in the spree. This comes after a new report from PWInsider Elite informs that the longtime WWE interviewer has been training at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Cathy Kelley has been doing in-ring training and promo classes for some time,” the report stated, hinting that her on-air hosting role in the WWE could be expanding beyond interviews. While there’s no update on whether she intends to be wrestling full-time, the report suggested that she could be going with a “manager-esque” role.

A brief look at Cathy Kelley’s career in the WWE

It’s unclear at this point on who WWE wants her to play the valet role for but the report rather indicates that WWE is doing some groundwork to provide Cathy Kelley with much more prominent on-screen presence. Originally working in the company since 2016, the journalist figure is perhaps looking for a change and WWE has thus provided her with a big opportunity.

Before joining the WWE, Cathy Kelley was known for her correspondent role on AfterBuzz TV, where she reviewed segments from WWE Raw and NXT. Then she was picked up by WWE in February 2016, leading to her first appearance with the company that March. Moving on, she would mostly feature on WWE social media channels for a week starting from the WrestleMania 32 weekend.

Cathy Kelley then made her official debut on WWE broadcasting when she appeared on NXT in September 2019. Shortly before the COVID-era began, she briefly left the WWE to pursue an acting career before returning to the company as a backstage interviewer in 2022. Since then, she has consistently appeared on WWE programming and social media with a lot of posts coming with Rhea Ripley.