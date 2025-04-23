With Wrestlemania 41 just being over, we still have months to follow before kicking off the Summerslam 2025 season. But it appears that the WWE Superstars from the past and present already have the intentions to amp things up before the summer heatwaves start to make some splash.

In the latest video released by Xfinity, the current WWE Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green officially laid down the challenge to the veteran Nikki Bella for a showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2025 scheduled for early August. Green depicted that she’s more than ready to step into the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I’m calling out Nikki Bella. Nikki, SummerSlam is only a few months away, honey, here I am. At this point I’m giving Diva, I’m giving President, I’m giving everything that you used to give, Fearless. So here I am waiting,” Green called out Nikki Bella for a match at Summerslam 2025, and as of this writing, no response has been noted. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Nikki Bella Recalls “Breaking The Ice” With Ex-Boyfriend John Cena At WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Chelsea Green called out Nikki Bella. pic.twitter.com/oaLyYI2tkE — Andrew Ravens l WrestlingNews.co (@Andrew_Ravens) April 22, 2025

Nikki Bella expected to return to WWE before Summerslam 2025

However, this is not the first time that these two have been rumored to feature in a matchup. Both Nikki Bella and Chelsea Green have been discussing the idea of facing each other over the past few months, including the recently bygone WrestleMania weekend, as Nikki mentioned that she’s been waiting for an open challenge from Green.

Over the WrestleMania weekend, Nikki confirmed that she and her twin sister Brie Bella, together known as The Bella Twins would be making a comeback in the WWE. While no specifics are available regarding the duo’s comeback to the company, Nikki had previously affirmed her appearance for a July special show in WWE. This could stretch her run up to Summerslam 2025, set for the next month.

The WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event is scheduled for two nights, Saturday & Sunday, August 2nd & 3rd, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This will be the first two-night edition in the illustrious history of this particular summer show that WWE often dubs as the biggest event of the summer. This year would also mark the first-ever SummerSlam broadcast on Netflix, with celebrity rapper Cardi B serving as the host.