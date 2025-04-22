WWE Raw after Wrestlemania infamously delivers us with some moments to be remembered for a long time, and the latest installment didn’t disappoint, either. Alongside multiple returns on the show, a shocking heel-turn also went down, causing a set of championships to change hands for the second time within the timeframe of just 24 hours.

In a rematch from Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE Raw, last night, which went down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Valkyria was pinned in the Tag Team Title rematch on WWE Raw with Morgan connecting with her Oblivion finisher to secure the three-count on her team’s behalf. Lynch repeatedly failed as she attempted to help her tag partner during the match. She was also outside the ring, involved with Rodriguez in the finishing sequence of the bout.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch turns heel on Lyra Valkyria

Once the match was over on WWE Raw, Lynch hugged Valkyria only to drop her with multiple clotheslines. A visibly frustrated Lynch left the ring, but then returned and hit Valkyria with three Manhandle Slam finishers to cement the heel turn.

On Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Lynch returned to WWE television after a hiatus of nearly 11 months, replacing an injured Bayley, who was originally scheduled to be Valkyria’s partner at the Show of Shows. Bayley was laid out backstage in an angle on the night one of WrestleMania pre-show on Saturday. Following Lynch’s heel-turn on WWE Raw, she might be revealed as the mystery attacker.

Before turning into a villain, Lynch has been a mentor to Valkyria in her career and thus the duo teamed up on Wrestlemania Sunday against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. She also previously put Valkyria over in 2023 by losing the NXT Women’s Championship to her in a friendly feud.

However, following the latest attack, a heel Lynch will now be up against the babyface Valkyria in a full-fledged bitter feud on WWE Raw. Seemingly, Lynch is taking the initiative to elevate Valkyria’s status as a top star. As for Morgan & Rodriguez, they’ve now become the only four-time women’s tag team champions in WWE history.