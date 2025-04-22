Following the ongoing tradition of the WWE, Survivor Series 2025, one of the Big-Four WWE premium live events of the year will also emanate from an outdoor locations. After numerous rumors regarding the whereabouts of the annual PLE, WWE has finally revealed the details, informing that the show will be visiting the West Coast of the United States.

During the WWE Raw after WrestleMania 41 broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, WWE confirmed that Survivor Series 2025 will take place at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Saturday, November 29. It’s the first time that this particular PLE will thus be held at an outdoor venue in its history spanning across four decades.

Petco Park serves as the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres. It has a capacity of hosting 39,860, without considering WWE would set up the stage. But the numbers of Survivor Series 2025 will definitely be larger than earlier editions, given how they went down from smaller indoor arenas in the past.

WarGames branding wasn’t mentioned in Survivor Series 2025 announcement

WarGames has been a key attraction of Survivor Series since 2022, but WWE doesn’t announce it while first announcing the date and location of the PLE. That’s the same case, this year, as the company didn’t attach the WarGames mention on the Survivor Series 2025 logo, as the announcement came last night.

Survivor Series 2025 falls on the Saturday of this year’s Thanksgiving weekend, marking confirmation of a fourth WWE PLE during the Wrestlemania festivities. Before this, WWE confirmed that Money in the Bank 2025 will take place in June at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on the same day as NXT-AAA presenting the Worlds Collide in the same city at the Kia Forum.

Outside America, another PLE was announced for the 2025 fall in Perth, Australia. The RAC Arena in the city will host three shows in October, including a PLE with the revived “TakeOver” name that WWE once used for the earlier NXT PPV shows.

Current WWE premium live event schedule across 2025-26

– Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash 2025 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

– Saturday, June 7, 2025: Money in the Bank 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California

– Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025: SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– TBA PLE at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

– Crown Jewel 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, November 29: Survivor Series 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego, California

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)

– Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, 2026: WrestleMania 42 at Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans, Louisiana

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: Summerslam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota