With Nick Khan in charge, WWE’s Wrestlemania and other premium live events’ marketing abilities have reached their peak in recent times. Cities often tend to bid for particular shows in advance at record prices, which only shows that there are guaranteed returns. Plus, with a global audience out for the show, the city itself will get tons of promotions.

In the latest, Orlando is seemingly making some efforts and putting money on the table to bring the TKO brand to the territory to host both WWE and UFC shows. The pitch made by the city officials reportedly includes hosting WrestleMania 2031, as well.

According to the reports of Sports Business Journal, the Orange County Commission in Orlando, Florida, has just approved $29.46 million in tourist development tax sports incentive funds to support five major event bids. From that amount, $18 million has been reserved for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to “draw four future events from the WWE and UFC — including WrestleMania in 2031.”

Wrestlemania 2031 expected to return to Camping World Stadium

The report also adds that Orlando is not just trying to bring back the biggest wrestling show of the year to the city, but they’re eventually gunning for a full-on TKO takeover. While WrestleMania 2031 is targeted to be back at the Camping World Stadium across two nights in April, Kia Center will be the assumed venue for hosting Raw, SmackDown, and other events during that Week.

Apart from Wrestlemania, three other shows are also being eyed to go down in the city, as given below,

– Survivor Series or Saturday Night’s Main Event in late 2026

– A UFC pay-per-view in August or September 2027

– Royal Rumble in February 2028 at Camping World Stadium

Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, noted that the proposed deal “may include about 10 to 12 shows at both the Kia Center and Camping World Stadium.” It was also affirmed that “WWE is in conversation with roughly two dozen other cities on various events.”

Orlando has its history with Wrestlemania as they hosted two editions in 2008 and 2017. Both events took place at the Camping World Stadium, previously known as the Citrus Bowl, proving its capability to produce the biggest annual event in the WWE. The next time around, the local fans can certainly expect some additional events from WWE and UFC which together are under the TKO banner.