Zimbabwe is set to host Ireland for an all-format tour consisting of seven encounters in February, as the board announced a few days ago. The trip will start with the one-off Test from February 06 in Bulawayo before the attention for the six white-ball games will move towards the Harare Sports Club. The teams will play three ODIs and as many T20Is while the original schedule was two Tests.

Zimbabwe is currently involved in the final leg of the multi-format home series against Afghanistan, where they lost both the T20I and ODI series but could secure a Test series victory by a margin of 1-0 after the draw in the rain-affected opening Test.

“We are delighted to welcome Ireland for what promises to be an exciting and competitive tour. Hosting two full tours in quick succession is a testament to our commitment to providing our players with regular international cricket and to our efforts in growing the game in Zimbabwe.” The cricket managing director of the home side, Givemore Makoni, stressed the importance of hosting two back-to-back full tours.

The last Test for Ireland against this opposition came in July 2024 in Belfast. The hosts won that game by four wickets. Morgan Topping, who represents Northern Knights and plays at the top order in the domestic event, has earned a maiden call-up to the Test and ODI squads for this trip.

Josh Little returns for Ireland in six white-ball games in Zimbabwe

The leg spinner of the side, Gavin Hoey, who made his international debut against South Africa last October, has retained his place in the 50-over squad and is in line to make his debut in the longest format. The two fast bowlers, Barry McCarthy, whose last international appearance was the Test against this opponent in July 2024, and Gareth Delay, whose last T20I was in June 2024, have returned from the injuries.

Andrew White, the national men’s selector for Ireland, has kept McCarthy in the squad, while Delay has been included in the shortest format only.

“After a break since the series against South Africa in Abu Dhabi, it will be great to see us get back into action in a few weeks. Since 2007, there have been some wonderful contests against Zimbabwe, and this should be no different – and it’s exciting to have all three formats on this tour.” White expressed in a statement.

“Morgan Topping gains his first international call-up at senior level having recovered from injury which prevented him from making his debut against South Africa last year. He has demonstrated key attributes needed to perform at the international level over recent Wolves and Academy fixtures, and we wish him well.” He revealed.

Andrew confirmed that Craig Young missed out in the shortest format on this format, as they look forward to a busy cycle ahead where they will see three white-ball World Cups and have a free 2025 to build the side for the events.

Ireland Squad For One-off Test vs Zimbabwe

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland Squad For 3 T20Is vs Zimbabwe

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adai, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Ireland Squad For 3 ODIs vs Zimbabwe

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adai, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White