Sheldon Jackson, 38, veteran Saurashtra wicket-keeper-batter has announced his retirement from white ball cricket in domestic cricket on January 3, 2025. According to sources, the right-hander has retired from white-ball cricket but will continue to play red-ball cricket for the squad.

Sheldon Jackson has been a great servant for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, and it is safe to claim that he is one of the best wicketkeeper batters in Indian domestic cricket.

Jackson made his List A cricket debut against Baroda at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara. And then went on to become a legend in Saurashtra. He appeared in 86 50-over games and scored 2792 runs at a 36.25 average, including 14 half-centuries and nine centuries.

Sheldon Jackson’s white-ball career in domestic cricket

Jackson was also staggering with the gloves behind his stumps. He has 51 dismissals in the format, including 42 catches and nine stumpings. His departure from the team will undoubtedly create a significant vacuum in the team’s lineup.

Sheldon Jackson was also a decent batsman in Twenty20 cricket. The keeper-batsman scored 1812 runs in 80 matches. This includes his runs throughout his stint with the Kolkata Knights Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Jackson last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against Punjab. The keeper-batter did not have a fantastic day with the bat, scoring 13 runs off 10 balls. His best performance came in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy final, when he gave it his all.

Jackson scored 133 runs off 136 balls against Maharashtra, helping his team win the championship. However, he would be eager to give his all for the squad in the second round of the Ranji Trophy.

SCA acknowledges Sheldon Jackson’s contribution

SCA President Jaydev Shah lauded Sheldon Jackson for an incredible career, saying that his dedication, hard work, and exceptional performances over the years have made him a key player.

“Sheldon has consistently delivered strong performances in List A and T20 cricket, showcasing his ability to excel across different formats. I sincerely appreciate his valued contributions to White-Ball Cricket. I would like to extend my deep gratitude to Sheldon as he announced his retirement from white-ball Cricket. His dedication, hard work and exceptional performances over the years have made him a key player for Team Saurashtra,” SCA President Jaydev Shah said.

Sheldon Jackson has 7187 runs in 103 FC matches at an average of 46.36. He also has slammed 21 tons and 38 fifties.

