The Ireland Women’s side has declared their squad for the upcoming home bilateral engagement against Sri Lanka, who is coming with a strong belief after winning their first Asia Cup in 2024, beating the Indian team in Dambulla a few weeks ago.

Laura Delany will lead the home side in both formats against the opposition, where the series will start with two games of the shortest format on August 11 and 13 in Dublin. All three One-day international (ODI) games will be played in Belfast between August 16-20.

All those games will be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. In the current points table, where Australia and India have already qualified, the Chamari Athapaththu-led side finds themselves in the fifth position with 20 points, winning eight of the 21 games.

Ireland Women looks to lift themselves from the bottom in ICC Championship

Under the leadership of Laura Delany, the Ireland women-led side is at the bottom of the points table, with only two points in 12 games, having registered no victory, with a couple of no-result affairs.

Also Read: ‘MS Dhoni Never Spoon Feeds Anyone’- Shardul Thakur Says Legend Makes Players Think On Their Own

Their captain, who has been a veteran for the side, being featured in 60 games in the 50-over format, has notched up 1060 runs at an average of 22.08, with a strike rate of nearly 60, besides celebrating three half-centuries and one century at a best score of 109. The 31-year-old has also picked up 27 wickets in 39 innings at an economy rate of 4.39.

In 108 games in the shortest format of the game, She has nailed 1288 runs at an average of just under 20, with a strike rate of 82.61, besides recording three half-centuries, thanks to her best score of an unbeaten 70-run knock.

Another player to look out for Ireland women in both formats will be Gaby Lewis, who has featured in 42 WODIs to crack 1175 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 66.87. She also has celebrated eight half-centuries in this format at the best score of an unbeaten 96-run knock.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Lewis has managed to score 2025 runs in 87 WT20I innings, at an average of 27.36 and a strike rate of 114.40, with 12 half-centuries and one century, with the best score of unbeaten 105-run knock.

Christina Coulter Relly, Jane Maguire, and Cara Murray will be part of the shortest format only, while the likes of Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, and Alice Tector will feature in only ODIs. The rest of the players are from both the squads.

T20I Squad for Ireland Women vs SL

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

ODI Squad for Ireland Women vs SL

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector.

Also Read: “Hardik Pandya Is A Rare Find”- R Sridhar Backs All-Rounder To Make A Comeback After Captaincy Snub

T20I series schedule:

August 11, 1st T20I, Pembroke, Dublin

August 13, 2nd T20I, Pembroke, Dublin

ODI series schedule:

August 16, 1st ODI, Stormont, Belfast

August 18, 2nd ODI, Stormont, Belfast

August 20, 3rd ODI, Stormont, Belfast