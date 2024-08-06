Shardul Thakur, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India all-rounder revealed what he learned from his former CSK captain MS Dhoni. Shardul played for CSK in the IPL 2024, having previously played for the side for three seasons under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

He claimed that the famed wicketkeeper-batsman allowed bowlers to develop their strategies.

While Dhoni is considered an excellent tactician, Thakur claims that the former Indian captain allows his bowlers to design a strategy and then try to implement it. If that doesn’t work, Dhoni applies his experience to try to make the best of the situation.

“Playing with him has always been special because he allows us to grow. He allows us to come up with our own plan. So he will never spoon-feed us. He will say, ‘Tomorrow I might not be available behind the wickets. What will you do? Go back to your room, think about your game, and come up with your plans, if it doesn’t work then I will intervene,” Shardul Thakur said at an event.

Thakur went on to say that even if Dhoni’s intentions fail, there is always ‘God’s plan,’ meaning that fate is involved.

Shardul Thakur hails MS Dhoni for his legacy, mentioning Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Shardul Thakur also praised MS Dhoni for creating such a wonderful legacy. MS Dhoni is the only skipper to have won all three ICC white-ball titles. He has won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Aside from that, Dhoni won the IPL five times for the Chennai Super Kings and the defunct Champions League T20 twice with the yellow club.

Shardul also praised MS Dhoni’s support for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when they were down, which helped them become legends in their manner.

“The legacy that he has left behind, three ICC Trophies, grooming so many youngsters. Even the current greats I would say, Virat, and Rohit, everyone in their life had a time where they could have been dropped. But the great MS Dhoni backed them and what they did after 2012 onwards up until now,” Thakur added.

MS Dhoni has stated that his participation in the IPL 2025 will be determined by the retention regulations that the BCCI finalizes.

