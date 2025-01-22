Despite being the official host of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19, Pakistan is yet to announce the squad for the ICC event. They are also the defending champions of the event, having beaten India in the final of the last edition of the league at the Kennington Oval in South London in 2017.

The delayed proceeding of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised many eyebrows, with the fans and pundits speculating the reason as all the other seven sides, India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, have revealed their provisional squads for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The official word is yet to come from PCB. The former cricketer of the side, Basit Ali, has expressed frustration with the board.

“Pakistan kya darr gaya jo abhi tak team announce nahi ki? Nahi dara nahi hai. Samajh nahi aa rahi hai — karein to kya karein? (Is Pakistan scared to announce their squad? No, it isn’t, just unsure what to do and what not).” Basit Ali expressed this in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The veteran reckoned that it might have been regarding the fitness status of their left-handed opening batter, Saim Ayub, who injured himself during the opening day of the New Year’s Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

“The biggest issue is whether Saim Ayub can return fit or not. It’s still not clear.” The former batter of Pakistan claimed about the southpaw, who contributed highly with the bat to celebrate centuries to win the bilateral series in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Basit Ali questions Pakistan’s delay in announcing Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The middle order of the green brigade hasn’t got the sheen, and that has been the reason why they would look to shore up their top order, and Ayub, with all his potential, is a must at that position.

“I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan’s problem is their middle-order because they have to face 140kmph fast bowlers, barring against India, who has spin all-rounders.” Basit Ali explained in the same video.

“Right now, Pakistan’s No. 5, 6 and 7 appear dodgy. That’s why I am in favor of Saud Shakeel. People are talking about Khushdil Shah. But do you want a T20 player in the Champions Trophy squad?” The Karachi-born addressed.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has been in tremendous touch in the 50-over format as they became the very first side to whitewash South Africa in an ODI series in the Rainbow Nation. They also ended their drought of winning a 50-over series in Australia.

“Tayyab Tahir, Saud, and Kamran Ghulam haven’t played ICC events. Similarly, the spinners Sufiyan (Muqeem) and Abrar (Ahmed) haven’t played.” Basit Ali elaborated.

He wondered if the selectors are prepared to go back to Shadab Khan as their spin all-rounder, and with Fakhar Zaman available, he would be the best option for his position.

“That’s why Shadab Khan is needed as a spin all-rounder at this time. If Saim is fit, then Saim and Fakhar Zaman are the best opening combinations. If Saim doesn’t make it, then Shan Masood. Who’s left after that? Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. So your batting will depend on these four, and bowling will depend on pacers.” Basit Ali concluded.

Pakistan will face South Africa and New Zealand in a tri-series at home in preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025 before starting their campaign against the Kiwis on February 19.