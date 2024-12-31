The former pace all-rounder of India, Irfan Pathan, has blamed the drop in batting average of the former captain of the side, Virat Kohli, after his poor outing in the last three Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 down under. The veteran came into the series on the back of his poor performance at home against New Zealand, with 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.50.

Virat Kohli started the bumper series with his 30th Test century during the second innings of the Perth Test at the Optus Stadium, but since then, has again dropped the guard, facing the issue against the balls outside the off-stump. Irfan Pathan opined that even a youngster would have performed better if given the same number of opportunities.

The Delhi-born was caught off Mitchell Starc’s delivery, as he went for a booming drive on the eighth stump delivery in the second innings, just before the lunch break, as the tourists were chasing to draw the encounter by trying to bat for 92 overs. In the first innings of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), he looked disciplined quite a bit.

Irfan Pathan speaks on Virat K ohli’s similar dismissals in BGT 2024-25

Virat Kohli’s average down under in Tests now has dropped below 50 for the very first time, as he carries 1519 runs in 32 innings at an average of 49 with a strike rate of around 53.13 with the help of seven centuries and four half-centuries at the best score of 169. Against the particular individual, the right-handed batter has managed 2209 runs in the five-day format at an average of 45.08.

“It‘s been five years. You are such a big player, and your average in the last five years has been close to 28. Does Indian cricket deserve this? Does Indian cricket deserve an average of 28 from their best player? Not, they deserve better than this.” Irfan Pathan expressed this during a discussion on Star Sports at the end of the fourth Test.

“He has an average of 21 since October 2024. The Indian team doesn’t deserve that. Even a young player will give you an average of 21. You expect more than this from Virat. If your career average is close to 50, these are numbers to be ashamed of.” The former Baroda all-rounder added.

The year hasn’t been healthier for Kohli, who now has gathered just 417 Test runs in 19 innings at an average of 24.52 and a strike rate of 61.96 with the help of one century and one half-century. That was also his lowest Test average in a year since his debut, among those where he has played at least five Tests.

Irfan Pathan reckoned that the 36-year-old’s tendency to play the balls outside the off-stump has repeatedly cost him his wicket, and Australia wasn’t needed to shift their plans to dismiss the former Indian leader.

“If you look at his dismissals, all the balls were outside the stumps. If you don’t touch them, the balls will go to the wicketkeeper, and the bowler will do something else. Good players increase the gap between two same mistakes.” The former left-handed batter, Irfan Pathan, shed light.

“It‘s not that they don’t make two similar mistakes. You need to increase the gap between two mistakes but Virat is making similar mistakes repeatedly. Australia is not going from Plan A to Plan B at all. He is getting out to Plan A itself.” Irfan Pathan concluded.