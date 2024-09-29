Irfan Pathan, the former India player, has lauded BCCI’s steps to curb overseas players withdrawing from Indian Premier League (IPL) tournaments after being bought by teams in the auction, possibly due to getting low amounts in the bidding process.

The Indian Premier League’s governing committee has set the rules for the upcoming seasons. In a significant step, the governing council has imposed tough conditions for players who opt out right before the start of the season.

The IPL has made it essential for overseas players to register for the mega-auction. If the player fails to register, he will be ineligible to participate in the following year’s mini-auction.

“Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn’t register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction,” the statement read according to IPL media advisory.

Not only this, but the IPL GC has also made it difficult for players to drop out shortly before the start of the season after being selected at auction. If a player opts out of the season soon before it begins (for no justifiable reasons or ailments), he will be barred from participating in the tournament and auctions for the next two seasons.

“Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons,” the statement read.

All 10 teams highlighted the issue of players dropping out right before the tournament during a meeting with the IPL governing council in July. The team owners have grumbled that their preparations are thwarted at the last minute by the late withdrawals of overseas players.

IPL is getting stronger in many ways- Irfan Pathan

As a result, the IPL’s governing council has chosen to take the matter seriously and has established specific rules. The only exception in this situation is a medical condition, which the player’s home board must mention.

Irfan Pathan, who played for India from 2003-2012, lauded the BCCI’s two decisions. Irfan Pathan was particularly impressed with the decision that overseas players withdrawing from the IPL tournament after getting bought in the auction, will be banned for the next two IPL editions.

Irfan Pathan posted on X: “Last two years I kept talking abt this. it’s Great to see decision taken by @BCCI! Players who declare unavailability after being picked in the auction will now face a two-year ban. The @IPL is getting stronger in many ways.”

