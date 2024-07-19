Ishan Kishan was snubbed from Team India for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka even though Shreyas Iyer was included in the ODI squad. India is set to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India will play Sri Lanka in 3 ODIs on August 2, 4, and 7 in RPS Colombo, which are preceded by 3 T20Is between the two teams. The T20I series will be played in Pallekele Stadium on July 27, 28 and 30.

Ishan Kishan’s choice to return to India in the middle of the South Africa tour was not well received by team management, and the 26-year-old has since dropped down the pecking order.

The management has excluded him from all three forms, and he has been replaced by Rishabh Pant in the ODI team against Sri Lanka. He is currently trailing Pant, KL Rahul, and Sanju Samson in the wicketkeeping rankings.

The BCCI was allegedly unhappy with Kishan since he did not play in domestic matches despite repeated instructions. To make matters worse, he was also removed from BCCI’s central contract list.

Here is how Ishan Kishan can get back into the Indian team

Apart from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer was also removed from the BCCI central contracts list for the same reason of not playing domestic cricket despite BCCI’s orders. However, Shreyas Iyer has managed to win back the trust of the BCCI selectors and management and was included in the ODI squad only.

Ishan Kishan is trying his best to do the same, especially with competition from Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, and Dhruv Jurel for the wicketkeeper spot across formats.

As per the PTI report, the only way Kishan can get back into the good books of the BCCI and Indian team management is to play a whole season of domestic cricket and perform well. Ishan Kishan’s decision to skip domestic cricket and only play IPL to the IPL has harmed his cause a lot.

The BCCI media statement stated that the Board “will continue to monitor player availability and participation in the upcoming domestic cricket season, 2024-25.”

Assam’s Riyan Parag has enjoyed the fruits of his outstanding performance in last year’s Vijay Hazare National one-dayers, where he scored seven half-centuries. Domestic cricket performances will be given top priority by the national selection committee, according to sources.

And if Ishan Kishan does the same and impresses the BCCI, he might as well get back in the Indian team.

