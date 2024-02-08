Ishan Kishan Unhappy With Indian Team-Management: Report

Ishan Kishan is reportedly unhappy with the Indian team-management and it could be one of the key reasons behind his prolonged absence from international cricket.

While he was the first-choice wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant’s absence in recent months, he has not played a game for Team India since November. His final appearance for Team India came in the T20I series against Australia at home.

The left-handed batsman was picked in the T20I and Test squads for the South Africa tour but did not play any game. The Indian team-management preferred Jitesh Sharma ahead of him in the T20I series against the Proteas. And just before the start of the Test series, he took a break from the game citing personal reasons.

Ishan Kishan unhappy with team-management:

At that time, it was assumed by many that Ishan Kishan skipped the Test series due to mental fatigue. Although he had not played too many games since the start of the World Cup in October, he did travel a lot with the team. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman raised a number of eyebrows with his action after the break. He was seen partying in Dubai and also appeared on a popular television quiz show.

Many expected him to return to action during the T20I series against Afghanistan at home but the selectors decided against it. He also failed to make the cut for the ongoing series against England. India head coach Rahul Dravid made things more confusing by stating that Ishan Kishan would have to play domestic cricket in order to become eligible for selection in the national team.

Kishan was a regular in the Indian team before the break. And since he was not dropped from the squad because of poor form, Dravid’s comments raised a number of eyebrows. As of now, neither the player nor the selectors or the team-management have revealed the reason behind his prolong absence from the team.

And RevSportz has reported that one of the main reasons for it is Ishan Kishan’s frustration at the lack of chances. The Jharkhand star was unhappy when India picked Jitesh Sharma in the playing XI in the T20I series against South Africa. As of now, he is training with Hardik and Krunal Pandya in Baroda and is likely to return to competitive cricket when the IPL gets underway next month.