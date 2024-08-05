Ishan Kishan, who had gained headlines for not heeding to Indian team management’s advice of playing domestic cricket earlier this year, has mellowed down this time around. Kishan had been on a mental health break since the South Africa tour earlier this year.

However, when the Indian team management asked him to play domestic cricket as they wanted him to be part of the squad for the England Test series, Kishan went AWOL and only came back to action just before the IPL 2024. As a result of his not respecting the BCCI and management’s wishes, Kishan lost his central contract.

Ishan was not even considered for the ongoing white-ball tour of Sri Lanka after the England Tests and the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, after learning an expensive lesson, Ishan Kishan has reportedly informed the Jharkhand State Cricket Association of his intention to play all domestic cricket for the state. According to previous reports, Kishan had made himself available for selection for the domestic season. He informed Jharkhand cricket of the same, and his name was included in the pre-season probable list as well.

Ishan Kishan to return to domestic cricket with Buchi Babu Tournament

Ishan Kishan will return to the domestic circuit by representing Jharkhand in the upcoming Buchi Babu tournament to make a comeback into the national team and earn a central contract.

The Buchi Babu event provides a perfect opportunity for him to put his skills to the test before the domestic season begins. His inclusion for the national team now appears grim, with the wicket-keeping post secured across formats following Rishabh Pant’s return and Dhruv Jurel’s breakthrough.

A source aware of the development was quoted as saying by News 18: “Yes, Ishan Kishan is going to play for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu tournament. It is a prestigious tournament where all top red-ball teams come and play. The conditions are challenging, and it’s the right way to prepare yourself for the long domestic grind ahead.”

The JSCA has not yet declared Kishan’s plans for the season, but his state teammates have indicated that the Indian star will be ready for selection. Notably, Ishan has represented India in two Tests, 27 One-Day Internationals, and 32 Twenty20 Internationals between July 2021 and November 2023.

