The former India pace bowler Ishant Sharma feels that India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, should go all the way to lift the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, which would be only their second title in nine editions.

Since winning the title in 2007 as the inaugural champions, they reached the semifinals in the 2014 and 2016 editions, but couldn’t reach the final, as was the case for them in 2022, where they lost the semis against England.

But they brilliantly started this campaign by winning all three games in the tournament’s group stage, before finishing the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition, in the same fashion. If they win the semifinal game of the event, then it will be only the second time they reach the final stage of the competition.

‘Hopefully, we will continue the good form’- Ishant Sharma

The former India fast bowler Ishant Sharma observes that Rohit Sharma has led the team in a selfless approach where he has been going aggressive in the powerplay, and didn’t show any sign of being timid with the bat.

The lanky tall pacer has praised the team for being unbeaten in six games,, including the group stage and the ‘Super Eight’ round.

‘The team’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament has been commendable can be seen in us winning six games in a row. It was a stellar performance by the boys.’ Ishant Sharma expressed this during a discussion with the ‘Caught and Bold’ show on Disney+ Hotstar. ‘Rohit’s knock of 92 off just 41 balls was a masterclass, he completely dismantled the Australian bowlers with other batters also giving him the required support.’

The bowling unit of the team has been superb, The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh finished the tournament as the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far, with 15 wickets in six innings, at an average of 11.86, and a strike rate of 9.60, and an economy of 7.41, with a best figure of 4/9.

Jasprit Bumrah too have unbelievable figures of 11 wickets in six innings with an average of under nine and an economy of just over four, and Ishant Sharma trusts that this has worked in the team’s favor.

‘Our bowlers bowled well with Arshdeep taking three important wickets including that of the dangerous David Warner. Along with bating, Rohit Sharma deserves to get plaudits for his brilliant captaincy against Australia for the trap he set up with Bumrah to get Travis Head out ending his onslaught and getting us over the line.’ The veteran pacer Ishant Sharma reflected on the same show. ‘It was enthralling to see India dominating Australia. Hopefully, we will continue the good form and clinch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year.’

Last time, India faced England, they were blown away with a 10-wicket defeat at the Adelaide ground in the 2022 edition, and now the aim is whether they can come up with a better show in this edition.