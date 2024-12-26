During the first day of the Boxing Day Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024–25, Australian opener Sam Konstas played down his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli. Konstas said that Kohli had unintentionally run into him and that the encounter had inspired and energized him for his first inning.

On Thursday, December 26, Virat and Konstas got into a furious argument at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After the tenth over, the 19-year-old opener, who had been playing aggressively against India’s bowlers, seemed to be intentionally bumped into by Kohli.

Ricky Ponting and several former cricket players criticized Kohli for his actions throughout the game. Because of his deliberate physical contact with Sam Konstas, there were rumors that Kohli would be suspended for one match. He was fined 20% of his match fee, but he was spared suspension.

He accidentally bumped into me: Sam Konstas declares Virat Kohli not guilty

After the first day’s play, Sam Konstas said that when Kohli brushed into him by accident, he was just adjusting his gloves. Konstas stated that he was focused on giving it his all and that the anxiety was simply a part of the game.

“I was just doing my gloves. I think he accidentally bumped me. I think that’s just cricket, just the tension. For me, I was just trying to get into the contest. I was just trying to bring the best version of myself against whoever I was facing. It got heated at times, that’s good for me. I feel it brings the best out of me. Hopefully, it carries on in the next innings,” Konstas told the press after day 1.

Sam Konstas faced Jasprit Bumrah after his altercation with Virat Kohli. In the eleventh over, Konstas scored eighteen runs, including two fours and a six. The record for the most runs scored by a batter against a bowler in an opening spell in Test cricket was set by Konstas, who smashed 34 runs off Bumrah’s first spell overall.

Sam Konstas speaks on his assault on Jasprit Bumrah

To throw off Jasprit Bumrah’s rhythm, Konstas disclosed that he had planned his ramp shots. He acknowledged that it was difficult to play Bumrah for the first time, but he adjusted to the wicket and Bumrah’s distinct style of play, which enabled him to make some effective shots.

“I think I was getting used to the wicket. It was the first time I was facing him. I was getting used to his action. He beat my bat a few times, I was lucky enough to get a few away. But, it was a great contest. Yeah, definitely premeditated. But, I was trying to keep my head still and watch the ball until it went off my bat. Got a few away today,” he added.

