The former captain of the Indian side, Virat Kohli, and the 19-year-old right-handed debutant opening batter of Australia, Sam Konstas, had a shouldered altercation in the middle of the pitch on the morning session of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The incident took place after the end of the tenth over when Virat Kohli and Konstas banged into each other’s shoulders while moving across the pitch between the overs. Both of them immediately looked back for a heated exchange of words before the stand-in umpire, Michael Gough, came in between them while Konstas’ opening partner, Usman Khawaja, put his hands on Kohli’s shoulder to calm him down.

The replays painted out the right picture where the later emerged to the culprit of changing his line of walking. Sam had turned around from the crease after facing the last delivery of the tenth over and was walking straight towards the other end looking at his gloves.

Virat Kohli was coming towards him in a different route while tossing the ball with shades in, and went away from way outside the pitch straight towards the opening batter and bumped into the youngster.

Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fees and handed one demerit point.

It was a memorable opening innings in international cricket for the New South Wales batter, who ramped the premier pacer of India, Jasprit Bumrah, for a boundary before playing the same shot for two consecutive over boundaries. He used his feet to nail more boundaries against the other bowlers of the opponent to end his special knock of 60 runs in 65 balls in the opening stand of 89 with the help of six boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 92.31.

“I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn’t quite realize, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket.” He later expressed on Channel 7 in the second session after getting dismissed.

The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, had shed light on the entire incident and felt it was Virat Kohli who should be accused of this mistake.

“Have a look at where Virat walks. Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind, whatsoever.” Ponting observed while commentating on Channel 7.

The former ICC umpire, Simon Taufel, highlighted the change of path of the batter, which was addressed as ‘inappropriate physical contact’ under the code of conduct of the International Cricket Council.

“This long shot that’s been provided by the director is really interesting because it shows Virat Kohli changing his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas.” The former umpire addressed the incident.

“Now, there’s a clause within the ICC Code of Conduct that talks about inappropriate physical contact, and that’s the clause that the umpires and the referee will be looking at, at the close of play today to see whether or not Virat’s actions fall into that category and my suggestion would be that they’ll probably – looking at that seriously – more than likely do something about that now,” Taufel explained.

The Tests between India and Australia have been filled with high intense and are known to throw up some controversies and altercations, especially involving Virat Kohli, who has been fined 20% of his match fee for the encounter and has been handed one demerit point, which is his first instance in the last two years.

Australia finishes the opening day with 311/6 as Steve Smith looks good for his century.