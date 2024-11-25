The Ivory Coast cricket team made history for an embarrassing cause during their match against Nigeria on Monday, November 25. Ivory Coast set the record for the lowest total ever recorded in a T20 international, breaking the previous record of 10 set by the Isle of Man.

Nigeria won the toss and set a big aim for the T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa qualification. They scored 271 runs and took four wickets in 20 overs. Selim Salau retired with 112 runs off 53 balls, while Isaac Okpe contributed a spectacular 65* off 23 balls, including six sixes and three boundaries.

Ivory Coast gets bowled out for 7 runs; Enters The Record Books for lowest T20I team total ever

Ouattara Mohamed, the Ivory Coast opener, was the team’s best scorer with four runs as the side was bowled out for seven in 7.3 overs. None of the players managed to hit a boundary, and six batters were removed for ducks. Mimi Alex, Maiga Ibrahim, and Dje Claude all scored one run each.

Left-arm spinner Isaac Danladi and left-arm pacer Prosper Useni all grabbed three wickets, while right-arm quick Peter Aho grabbed two wickets, while Sylvester Okpe took one. The batters’ scores read: 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0* and 0.

This was the first time a men’s T20I had a single-digit team total, and it surpassed the previous lowest total in the format, 10 all out, which had been recorded twice: Mongolia vs Singapore in September of this year and the Isle of Man vs Spain last year.

The 264-run victory also moved it to third place on the list of the highest victory margins in men’s Twenty20 Internationals. The leading score is 290 runs, which Zimbabwe scored against Gambia this month, followed by Nepal’s 273-run victory against Mongolia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September 2023.

Nigeria secured their second consecutive win in the group, maintaining their lead at the top of the six-team table. Meanwhile, Ivory suffered their second loss, following a heavy defeat against Sierra Leone, where they were bowled out for 21 and lost by 168 runs. Ivory is at the bottom of the table.

Lowest Team Totals in T20I Cricket History:

Team Score Overs Opposition Ground Match Date Ivory Coast 7 7.3 Nigeria Lagos 24 Nov 2024 Mongolia 10 10.0 Singapore Bangi 5 Sep 2024 Isle of Man 10 8.4 Spain Cartagena 26 Feb 2023 Mongolia 12 8.2 Japan Sano 8 May 2024 Mongolia 17 14.2 Hong Kong Kuala Lumpur 31 Aug 2024 Mali 18 12.5 Tanzania Dar-es-Salaam 21 Sep 2024 Ivory Coast 21 10.4 Sierra Leone Lagos 23 Nov 2024

