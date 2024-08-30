The former New Zealand all-rounder, Jacob Oram, has been appointed as the new bowling coach for the men’s side, finning the role of Shane Jurgensen. The veteran has been part of the Blackcaps side for more than ten years, collecting success with both bat and ball, besides making a name in various T20 leagues around the globe.

Jacob Oram carries the experience of working as the bowling coach of the side in their Test tour of Bangladesh, the T20I series against Australia towards the start of the year, and the recent T20 World Cup in the West Indies, where the Kane Williamson-led side made a group-stage exit.

“I‘m excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Blackcaps again.” The 46-year-old expressed after the appointment. “To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honor.”

Jacob Oram to begin bowling coach role in India

The Manawatu-born featured in 33 red-ball games for the Blackcaps, where he has smashed 1780 runs at an average of 36.32, notching up six half-centuries and five centuries with a best score of 133, besides picking up 60 wickets at an average of 33.

Jacob Oram was a regular member of the 50-over side, as he smashed 2434 runs in the format in 116 innings at a strike rate of 86.61, with 13 fifties and a best score of unbeaten 101 runs. Even at the early stage of the 2010s, his strike rate of nearly 140 in 30 innings was a huge bonus for the Kiwis.

He is excited to work with the new waves of talent who are coming through in the bowling department over the years, as he looks forward to sharing his knowledge and experience with the upcoming talent of the country, who are slowly getting into a transition mode.

“The recent opportunities I’ve had have been a great insight into where this team is going, and I’m excited to continue that work in the coming seasons.” Jacob Oram reveals. “There’s a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Blackcaps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket.”

He will work with some of the young pacers, including the duo of Ben Sears and Will O’Rourke. After beginning his coaching career in 2014 with the A side, the left-handed batter worked with the White Ferns as their bowling coach in 2018.

Under him, Central Hinds reached the final of the Super Smash last summer, while Jacob Oram has also been the assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 and the bowling coach of the MI Cape Town in the SA20.

“Jake’s (Jacob Oram) a great operator. His career as a player and his experiences as a coach speaks for themselves.” Head coach Gary Stead shaded light. “He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket, which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game.”

New Zealand is in the third position in the current standing of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. Their five games, including two in Sri Lanka and three in India, will be so much essential for them in an attempt to qualify for the final of the tournament.

Oram will begin his role on October 07, nine days before the start of the opening Test against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.