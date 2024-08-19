Jalal Yunus, the cricket operation chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has resigned from his post with immediate effect on August 19, 2024. Yunus was also the director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and his decision comes after the government change in the country.

An interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel peace laureate and social entrepreneur, has replaced the Awami League government headed by Sheikh Haseena. This happened after massive student protests and unrest after the Supreme Court of Bangladesh agreed to increase the reservation in government jobs and educational institutes for kin of freedom fighters.

This led to massive protests that included huge loss of life on both sides and severe atrocities committed in the name of protest, with women and children being the main targets. On August 5, Sheikh Haseena fled the country to neighboring India and her Awami League party members also chose to save themselves, as their houses were burnt. This included the house of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

“I have resigned from the board”- Jalal Yunus

Jalal Yunus, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations and a board director, has resigned effective immediately, he announced to Cricbuzz on Monday. His resignation comes amid governmental changes resulting from student protests that deposed the Awami League administration on August 5.

“I have resigned from the board for the interest of cricket,” Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz.

He is the first director to resign from the current board, which has been under fire since the recent political upheaval. Nazmul Hasan, the BCB president, may also leave, declaring his desire to support cricket and work with the government. Future changes to the board are anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh side is gearing up for a two-Test match series against Pakistan starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh will then travel to India as well for a two-Test series and three ODIs.

Bangladesh squad for Pakistan Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

