Jason Gillespie has backed Australia to defeat India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test Series (BGT 2024-25). Gillespie is currently the head coach of the Pakistan Test team and spending time with his family at home.

For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will play five Tests, beginning on November 22 in Perth. The remaining Tests will be contested at Adelaide (pink-ball game), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.

Australia has not won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2014-15, when they won 2-0, and has suffered successive series defeats at home. In 2020-21, India rallied from a 1-0 deficit after getting bowled out for 36 in Adelaide to win the series with memorable victories at the MCG and Gabba.

However, on Tuesday, Jason Gillespie stated that the Australian bowling foursome of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon are more than capable of defeating India this time.

“I will be backing them to do the job. They are the best bowlers in the country. I think their records speak for themselves. This quartet is the best possible bowling attack that Australia can put out in the park.

They are red-hot, they have been playing some good test cricket for a while now. Even though they have beaten Australia in recent times. I think Australia has a chance to beat India this time around,” Jason Gillespie told Fox Sports.

With both sides approaching a major shift, the majority believe that another closely contested conflict between the two factions is on the horizon. The two heavyweights lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy outcome could have a significant impact on how the points table is constructed.

Jason Gillespie opines on Steve Smith’s batting position in Australia’s Test team

Steve Smith’s batting position has been one of the most discussed topics leading up to the series. Following David Warner’s retirement, the ace batter was promoted to open the innings, and he has shown mixed results in the last two series.

Several former players have urged Australia to reinstate Smith as No.4 for the critical Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gillespie confessed that he did not mind Smith’s new job, but believed that his return to the middle order was critical.

“Players like David Warner are pretty tough to replace. I didn’t mind the idea of Steve Smith going up in the order. I have a feeling that he might have slot back in the middle order to bat at 4,” Jason Gillespie said in the same interaction.

India’s tour of Australia 2024-25 Schedule

First Test at Perth Stadium in Perth – November 22 to 26

Second Test at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide – December 6 to 10 (Day-Night)

Third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane – December 14 to 18

Fourth Test at the MCG in Melbourne – December 26 to December 30

Fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney – January 3 to January 7, 2025.

