Jason Gillespie, Pakistan Test team head coach, and Tim Nielsen, red-ball high-performance coach, are set to leave for Australia after the ongoing Pakistan v Bangladesh Test series. The second and final Test is on its last day with Pakistan hanging on by a thread to avoid a whitewash.

Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten were appointed as red-ball and white-ball head coaches of Pakistan respectively after the 2023 World Cup and Australia tour debacle early this year. Gary Kirsten began his coaching stint just before the T20 World Cup 2024, while Gillespie’s first assignment was the Bangladesh Test series.

PCB had named Tim Nielsen as its new red-ball high-performance coach to help kickstart the rebuilding process. Nielsen, who has coached the Australian squad for four years, was recommended by Gillespie because they both worked at the South Australian Cricket Academy.

Jason Gillespie and Tim Nielsen to go back to Australia after Bangladesh series

Meanwhile, a report from Cricket Pakistan has revealed that Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie and high-performance coach Tim Nielsen are set to depart for Australia right after the Bangladesh Test series concludes.

The ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, marked Gillespie’s first stint with Pakistan as red-ball head coach.

Gillespie and Nielsen are scheduled to depart on Wednesday. According to sources, Gillespie and Nielsen will return to Pakistan before the Test series against England, which begins on October 7 in Multan.

Physio Cliff Deacon and strength and conditioning coach Dreks Simon will remain in Pakistan to conduct fitness testing on the national Test squad and other foreign players. These examinations are designed to ensure that players are in peak condition for upcoming tournaments, including the Champions One-Day Cup.

The Champions ODI Cup is scheduled to be held in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29.

The ongoing second Test saw Pakistan scoring 274 in their first innings after being asked to bat first. Bangladesh was then reduced to 26/6, but Litton Das scored a brilliant 138 to help the team score 262 runs.

In the second innings, Pakistan could only muster 172 runs, which gave Bangladesh a target of 185 runs. In their chase, Bangladesh made 122/2 on the final day with rains looming on the match.

