Kathryn Bryce, who last appeared for Scotland during their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 in May this year, has been given the whole to lead the 15-member squad for the main event, which is scheduled to take place in late autumn at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She stood out with her all-round performance of 177 runs with the bat and nine wickets with the ball to qualify them for their maiden 20-over World Cup.

Her sister, the wicket-keeper batter for Scotland, Sarah Byce, has been made the designated vice-captain of the side. The 24-year-old has featured in 54 WT20Is, where she has smashed 1207 runs at an average of 28.73 and a strike rate of 108.44 with four half-centuries.

The young leg-spinner of the side Abtaha Maqsood, who has 54 WT20I wickets in as many innings, is also going to make her presence in the upcoming event. Her average of 15.92 and an economy rate of under six have been phenomenal, as he led the team to victory recently during a tri-series.

Scotland focus on all-rounders in picking T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Apart from Kathryn, who has grabbed 1197 runs in 43 innings at an average of 39.90 and a strike rate of 104.80 and picked up 46 wickets at an economy rate of 4.30, there are other all-rounders like Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, and Megan McColl. Chatterji has smashed 408 runs in 39 WT20I innings at an average of 13.60 and has pocketed 29 wickets at an economy rate of just over five.

“The make-up and balance of this squad is outstanding. We’ve got match-winners from start to finish within it, which I think is the big difference in the evolution of this squad during my short tenure.” The head coach of the Scotland side, Craig Wallace, expressed during the press conference. “People have been putting in crucial performances each time they step onto the field, and that runs right the way through the squad.

They qualified in the tournament after finishing runners-up behind Sri Lanka in the qualifier, which also took place in the UAE at the start of the year. In the run-up to the T20 World Cup, they have produced strong performances in the Dutch, where they played the tri-series consisting of the hosts and Papua New Guinea.

“If you look at the recent Netherlands series, we won five games out of six, and there is a depth in the wider group now, proved by some of those who’ve not been selected but, who’ve been pushing and performing all year.” The Scotland head coach noted. “It was great to be able to argue about players’ cases in a positive sense based on the work they’ve all produced.”

The 20-year-old off-spinner Olivia Bell, who has been quite economical with the ball in hand, has earned a spot along with Scotland’s former captain of the side, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, who has notched up 169 runs in 18 innings at an average of 11.26 and a strike rate of 75.78.

They are in Group B with England, Bangladesh, South Africa, and West Indies. They will also head to the UAE in mid-September for a training camp before participating in two warm-up fixtures against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their opening game of the event is on October 03 against Bangladesh.

Scotland’s Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Kathryn Bryce (captain), Sarah Bryce (wk, vice-captain), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell.