Jason Gillespie will replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan white-ball coach for the upcoming tour of Australia. This comes after Gary Kirsten shockingly resigned from his position and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accepted his resignation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed Gary Kirsten to a two-year contract in April 2024, but the former Indian coach abruptly opted to leave Pakistan.

Kirsten resigned as the white-ball head coach with immediate effect, just one week before Pakistan’s crucial trip to Australia, where they would play three ODIs and three T20Is beginning November 4 and then traveling to Zimbabwe.

There had been a schism building between Pakistan’s newly appointed coaches, Kirsten and Gillespie, and the PCB since the board opted to deprive them of selection powers, leaving such authority solely in the hands of a selection committee to which they would no longer belong. Gillespie had made little effort to conceal his surprise over the events in the build-up to the England Test series.

Kirsten did not issue a public remark but was said to be dissatisfied with recent developments.

The present selection committee’s growing prominence has left the coaches feeling neglected. After losing the first Test against England, Pakistan established their third selection panel in three months. Aaqib, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema were on it, but the coaches and captain were removed.

Jason Gillespie to be Pakistan coach on white-ball tour of Australia

The PCB also confirmed Kirsten’s departure as white-ball head coach. The board also stated that Jason Gillespie will serve as the interim white-ball coach for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Australia next month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2024

Gillespie’s appointment comes at a vital time, as Pakistan prepares for three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia, which begin on November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This tour will act as crucial preparation for Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign next year.

Gillespie, who joined Kirsten’s coaching team earlier this year, will now manage Pakistan’s efforts in Australia.

The PCB is anticipated to make a formal statement outlining the circumstances surrounding Kirsten’s departure, as well as information about Gillespie’s enhanced responsibilities during the tour. The first group of players will fly for Melbourne on October 28, with the remainder of the squad arriving on October 29.

