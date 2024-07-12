Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie has shown worry about pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah’s workloads ahead of the Bangladesh Test series. He also revealed that he had a chat with Babar Azam as well about his playing style.

Pakistan will host Bangladesh for a series of two Tests. Gillespie, who recently became Pakistan’s Test coach, is ready for his maiden series against Bangladesh.

He emphasized the severe expectations placed on Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who play multiple formats and compete in franchise cricket.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are multi-format cricketers and also participate in franchise cricket. They cannot play every match. We will try to give them rest in relatively less important matches. Over the past year, Shaheen has bowled three times more than Mitchell Starc. How can he manage such a workload? We need to take care of him,” Gillespie told reporters in Karachi.

Gillespie also mentioned plans to set up a camp on August 6 to prepare for the Bangladesh series, which is expected to be announced before the end of the month.

I told Babar to play his natural game freely: Jason Gillespie

He confirmed Shan Masood’s leadership in the Test team, noting his current participation in county cricket in England and ongoing communication over the phone.

“We will also assess the pressure on the batters. Our aim is to prepare backup. He mentioned that a camp will be set up from August 6 for preparations for the series against Bangladesh. We will announce the probables for the series by the end of this month. It has not been decided yet who will be given rest. Shan Masood will lead the Test team. He is currently playing county cricket in England. Although we have not met, we stay in touch over the phone,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie discussed his recent conversations with Babar Azam and Naseem Shah in Lahore, encouraging Babar to play his natural game.

“In Lahore, I had conversations with Babar Azam and Naseem Shah. I told Babar to play his natural game freely,” he said.

Regarding the ICC Test Championship, Gillespie acknowledged the challenging journey to the final, stating that the team needs to perform at 100%.

