Jason Gillespie will reportedly be fired by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the days leading up to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Only earlier this year was the former bowler for Australia named Pakistan’s Test coach.

He was given a two-year contract by the PCB, which introduced him as Pakistan’s new Test coach in April of this year.

Jason Gillespie’s tenure as Pakistan’s head coach got off to a terrible start when his team lost to Bangladesh 2-0 at home. For the first time, Pakistan lost both a Test match and a Test series to Bangladesh.

🚨 PCB has decided to get rid of foreign coaches permanently. (Geo News) – The red ball head coach Jason Gillespie's contract will be terminated early. pic.twitter.com/vL6bRoELA3 — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) November 15, 2024

In the opening match of the three-match series, it was followed by yet another dreadful loss to England. But Pakistan came back strong, winning the next two Test matches to clinch the series.

PCB irked by Jason Gillespie’s public humiliation of its policies

Jason Gillespie’s vocal criticism of the board may be one of the factors contributing to PCB’s dissatisfaction with the former Australia star. Gillespie expressed his annoyance at the diminished scope of his work last month.

“I think there’s always frustrations from time to time. For me, when I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication’s spot on. I made that a real focus and so you can get frustrated if those things aren’t done how you would like.

It wasn’t what I signed up for, I’ll be completely honest. But this is one of those situations in which you just need to go with the flow. As I said, I’m in a different environment and things are done differently. One can agree or disagree with how things are done, but ultimately I’m here to help the Pakistan team do well, help the players get better, improve. So I’ve put all my focus and energy into that,” Gillespie told Sky Sports.

Jason Gillespie was also appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball coach shortly after the triumph against England, following Gary Kirsten’s unexpected resignation.

PCB to no longer depend on foreign coaches after firing Jason Gillespie

Under Jason Gillespie’s guidance, Pakistan registered their first ODI series win in Australia after 22 years. However, reports have cited that PCB is likely to part ways with Jason Gillespie despite promising results under him.

The PCB does not want a foreigner to be the team’s head coach, according to GEO News. According to the news source, the support staff is probably going to include a lot of foreigners, even if PCB is opposed to hiring a foreigner as the head coach.

🚨 PCB is likely to appoint Pakistani head coach across all formats. (Geo News) – The batting, bowling and fielding coach will be foreigners. pic.twitter.com/Bm4Lor0whm — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) November 15, 2024

Despite the fact that Gillespie’s two-year contract only started a few months ago, the PCB is probably going to end it shortly.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Troubles Continue In Australia; Gets Out In Familiar Manner In WACA Stadium During Practice

