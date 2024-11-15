Virat Kohli has been massively hyped in Australia media ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series. Kohli has an enviable record against Australia, but his familiar issues have continued to plague him as the Indian contingent practiced at the WACA Stadium in Perth.

Kohli is coming off a poor outing in Tests at home. In five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Kohli managed a solitary half-century. In two Tests against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli’s scores were 6, 17, 47 and 29*.

And then against New Zealand, the ace Indian batter managed scores of 0, 70, 1, 17, 4, and 1 in the six innings he played, accumulating just 93 runs in total. Notably, Virat Kohli has managed just two centuries in Tests in the last five years, one in the West Indies and another against Australia last year in Ahmedabad.

In Australia, Kohli has an incredible batting record. In the past ten or so years, the former captain of India has been among the best foreign players to play in Australia, and it would be ideal if he could repeat that feat in the forthcoming series.

To date, he has participated in 13 Test matches in Australia. Virat has amassed 1352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 25 innings while playing in Australia. In addition, he has hit four half-centuries and six hundreds. The 2018 Perth Test was the last time Kohli scored a century in Australia.

Virat Kohli gets out edging outside off stump to Mukesh Kumar in match simulation

He is obviously under a lot of strain, and many people are even doubting his position on the Test team. Virat Kohli has often silenced his detractors with style, and he will be hoping for a similar reaction in Australia. But for the top batter from Australia, things have not gotten off to a great start.

In the intra-squad match at the WACA, Kohli was unable to get going. According to sources, Kohli made two superb cover drives to start his knock before Mukesh Kumar got rid of him.

Mukesh Kumar’s delivery was of decent length, and Kohli ultimately edged the ball to the fielder at second slip. After making a meager 15 runs, the star batsman left the pitch.

https://twitter.com/beastieboy07/status/1857252851099079137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1857252851099079137%7Ctwgr%5E1d392a1088571223608bcb14e0cc6a87068e7760%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcricketaddictor.com%2Fcricket-news%2Fvirat-kohli-flops-massively-in-australia-gets-out-to-this-bowler-in-india-intra-squad-match%2F

This tour of Australia is more or less the last one for Virat Kohli, who is 36 years old. Kohli, who was once considered one of the fab four of the modern era, has fallen well behind his contemporaries like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson.

Also Read: ICC Asks BCCI To Explain Reason For Not Sending Team India To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025- Reports

