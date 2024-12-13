The head coach of the Pakistan Test side, Jason Gillespie, has quit the position, as their cricket board has confirmed. This was confirmed after a few days of uncertainty, as the former fast bowler of the side was to board the flight to join the Test side in South Africa. The scheduled flight to South Africa for the former Australian was at 6 in the morning.

However, Jason Gillespie informed the PCB that he had no intention of boarding it, deciding instead to walk away as the relationship between the coach and the board is ending after nearly nine months. The move has come after their white-ball coach, Gary Kirsten, took the same route before their trip to Australia.

The reports had already confirmed that the days as head coach for Pakistan were done last month, with Aaqib Javed potentially taking over the role. But at that time, the PCB didn’t accept the development besides declining to commit to state on the contract of the veteran.

However, the relationship between the board and Jason Gillespie went from bad to worse, as the head coach will not take charge of another test of Pakistan again. The dispute began with the PCB refusing to renew the contract of the high-performance coach, Tim Nielsen. The Adelaide-born expressed that he hadn’t been consulted or even told before the decision was taken.

Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan’s Test head coach; Aaqib Javed to take over

Nielsen addressed that he was happy to continue and would be fully available for their two Tests in the Rainbow Nation and at home against West Indies next month, but he was informed that his services would not be required again.

This appears to have been the final straw for Jason Gillespie, as the reports of ESPNcricinfo show that he communicated his intention not to travel under the present scenario. The PCB made a contract with him to persuade him to travel, but it wasn’t done over the past day.

The former South Australian was hired by the PCB alongside Kirsten in April, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi saying his ‘stellar track record’ preceded him for the post. He had a nightmare with the 0-2 series defeat at home against Bangladesh before they managed to claim a 2-1 win over England.

Jason Gillespie was initially left from the selection panel, as he admitted not to have a say during the selection of the side in the third Rawalpindi Test against the Ben Stokes-led side. It left him believing he was merely a ‘matchday analyst’, which he hadn’t signed up for.

There was no such communication between the board and Gillespie since the end of the Australia series, which he has taken care of since Kirstein quit. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had spoken about asking the veteran to shoulder the responsibility until the Champions Trophy, but no financial offer was made despite increased work.

The PCB has not made a potential replacement for Nielsen, the current administration had sought to replace overseas coaches with Pakistan-based ones. Aaqib Javed is now the all-format coach, besides taking over the responsibility of the selection panel.

The resignation of Jason Gillespie potentially spares PCB from paying the remainder of his contract, as they would have needed in case of sacking him. It was believed to be a consideration in their initial wish to quit. Pakistan has a remote and mathematical chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final at Lords in June 2025.

The first of the two-match series against South Africa will begin on December 26 in Centurion, with the second one taking place on January 03 at the Newlands in Cape Town.