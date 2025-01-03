Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in Indian captain, got into a fight with Sam Konstas, as he was at his fiery best on the last ball of the ongoing fifth Test against Australia being played in Sydney. Even Virat Kohli got into action as Bumrah took the wicket of Usman Khawaja on the final ball of day one.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s captain, has been playing well thus far. The skipper opened with a powerful 22-run innings, leading his team to a total of 185 runs. But after that, he made sure to inspire his squad and get them off to a great start with the ball.

It all began in the final over of the day, when Jasprit Bumrah was set to bowl to Usman Khawaja. Sam Konstas, who was on the non-striker’s end, muttered something that irritated the India National Cricket Team fast bowler, who took two strides forward as the two exchanged barbs.

Jasprit Bumrah’s celebration in front of Sam Konstas; Virat Kohli joins in; Watch

The umpires separated the two players, but Jasprit Bumrah was unhappy about it. On the last ball of the day, the fast bowler dismissed Australia National Cricket Team opener Usman Khawaja and celebrated aggressively.

Jasprit Bumrah produced a fuller-length delivery that got the edge off Usman Khawaja’s bat and was securely caught by KL Rahul in the slips. More than the wicket, the entire India National Cricket Team made sure to take on young Australian batsman Sam Konstas.

As Bumrah eliminated Usman Khawaja, many people focused on Bumrah and Virat Kohli’s celebrations. The batter moved from the slips to the Sam Konstas, running down from slips and celebrating in front of the opener, but keeping his distance.

Bumrah, on the other hand, took the wicket and moved towards Sam Konstas. The pacer, who is known for his calm demeanor, gave the young batter a heated glare before yelling aggressively. In contrast, the batter walked away from the field with his head down.

India had made 185 runs after Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first after winning the toss. Rishabh Pant made 40, Ravindra Jadeja made 26 and Bumrah himself slammed 22 runs. In reply, Australia ended day one on 9/1.

