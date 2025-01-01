The wicket-keeper batter of Australia, Alex Carey, has shared his view on the heated argument between the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, and the 19-year-debutant opening batter of the home side, Sam Konstas, during the fourth of the five-match Test series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Alex Carey denied the rumors of conflict between the two people, as the incident followed a fine of 20% match fee for the Delhi-born, who also earned one demerit point for his behavior in the field from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It was Usman Khawaja who tried to break the furious incident alongside the standing umpire, Michael Gough, when Kohli and Sam were engaged in a shoulder meeting. But Alex Carey reckons that Konstas had not taken it to heart.

Also Read: Watch- Virat Kohli Urges MCG Crowd To Chant For Mohammed Siraj As India Pacer Rattles Australia

“Not that I am aware of. I think I saw a photo of them shaking hands and a little tap on the back. It’s Test cricket. I am not 100% sure, but Sam Konstas didn’t take it to heart.” Alex Carey expressed to the reports two days before the start of the fifth BGT 2024-25 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Alex Carey was stunned with the batting of Sam Konstas on debut

The New South Wales batter stunned the entire Indian side, especially the premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah when he ramped the Ahmedabad-born fast bowler over the wicket-keeper’s head for a few boundaries and sixes. The Adelaide-born expressed his admiration for the opener besides drawing that it would be the blueprint of how he would look to play in the future.

“I was a spectator that first session. I probably had the emotions of the 90,000 that were there. At times, I couldn’t watch it, at times I was cheering.” Alex Carey added during Australia’s first training session for the New Year’s Test.

Konstas smashed a knock of 60 runs in just 65 balls in the first innings before he was packed by a terrific out-swinging delivery in the second innings by Bumrah.

“But just the energy he brought, it was something different. I probably wasn’t expecting that amount of difference, but he played a style of cricket that was probably new to India as well.” The South Australian wicket-keeper shed light.

“We’ll wait and see how we play out here. I don’t think that’s his blueprint every Test match, but to be able to throw a few punches early and get a bit of momentum for us, which the opening partnership was probably just, lacking that intensity.” Alex Carey highlighted.

Weather is always a talking point for the New Year’s Test. The first three days look fine, followed by a brief spell of shower on the fourth afternoon. Rain could spoil some parties on the fifth day. A drawn Test won’t be enough for either of the sides, but a win for Australia will take them to the WTC 2023-25 final to meet South Africa at Lord’s.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Slammed For His Reaction On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Drop Catches By Ex-Australian Cricketers

A draw, however, will help the Pat Cummins-led side to win their first BGT title in a decade and their first home series win over India since 2014-15.

“[It would be] reward for 24 months of really solid cricket. [It is] a group that is extremely experienced, skillful, [with] Australian legends amongst it, who are continuing to surprise us with how good they are, but we can’t look too far ahead.” Alex Carey elaborated.

“We know it’s a quality outfit in India, who have shown they are well and truly capable of bouncing back. So for this group, it’s head down, another opportunity to win a Test match, and if can secure the trophy, it would be fantastic.” The former wicket-keeper batter concluded.