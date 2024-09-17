Jasprit Bumrah is considered to be one of the all-time greats of the game. He can adapt to different formats of the game with ease. He possesses the best of the deliveries including killer yorkers and highly effective slower balls.

However, Pakistan-born UAE pacer Zahoor Khan has claimed that Jasprit Bumrah once asked him to teach him how to bowl slower balls.

Zahoor, who joined the Mumbai Indians as a net bowler in 2014, was able to work with some of the franchise’s most legendary players. When the IPL was moved to the UAE in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Zahoor’s outstanding performances in the nets drew the attention of everyone, including Jasprit Bumrah.

In fact, Zahoor stated that Bumrah was so impressed with his slower deliveries that he sought advice on how to grasp the ball.

Pakistan born pacer reminisces time with Jasprit Bumrah

“I was with Mumbai Indians for three months. I’ve spent reasonable amount of time with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah in fact liked me so much and asked me the grip. Yeh slower ball kaise dalte ho? (How do you bowl this delivery) This is a huge deal for me as he is the world’s No. 1 bowler, and he asked me about the grip. He watched my video as well in the T10 tournament where I bowled a maiden. I told him but also asked him how he bowls Yorkers with the new ball. Because only 2 people in the world can do it – Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah,” Zahoor told Sports Tak in a chat.

Zahoor’s memorable encounters extended beyond Bumrah. Even former skipper Rohit Sharma was delighted with his slower deliveries.

Rohit Sharma couldn’t pick my deliveries: Zahoor Khan

Ten years ago, when Zahoor initially joined MI, he was greeted warmly by then-MI captain Rohit Sharma. Zahoor noted that Rohit’s affable demeanor has not altered throughout the years.

“I even bowled to Rohit Sharma. Once I bowled him a slower ball, and he kept on looking because the ball hardly reached him. Even he couldn’t pick my deliveries. He was like how can it be so slow? Then I bowled at him again. He said even if the batter picks your ball, it will never result in a six,” Zahoor claimed.

“Rohit… where do I even begin to speak about him? He’s a legend. The way he speaks and conducts himself. When I was with MI, Rohit would have his food with the same guys who would carry our luggage. As for Bumrah, he is a superstar. He was injured for a year all right but look what he has done since his return. He has shown that he is back. He too is a wonderful human being,” Zahoor mentioned.

Zahoor, who just played in the Global T20 Canada, revealed that he would love to return and spend more time with the Mumbai Indians. Even if that is not to be, Zahoor enjoys, cherishes, and LOVES his time with the MI and its leaders.

