Even though India failed to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under by a margin of 3-1 and got eliminated from the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 qualification, Jasprit Bumrah’s nightmare continues to haunt the home batters. The premier Indian pacer showed his incredible skills to make a mark in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah finished the five-match red-ball series as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps in nine innings at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37. The right-arm pacer enjoyed a couple of four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/76 in an innings.

With Rohit Sharma being absent during the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth due to the birth of his second child, the Gujarat pacer shouldered the leadership responsibility and led them to a 295-run victory in the contest.

Mitchell Marsh responds on Jasprit Bumrah’s nightmare after BGT 2024-25

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the series was felt the most from the second day of the fifth and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Ahmedabad-born finished the opening day of the red-ball clash with a wicket of Usman Khawaja. But he didn’t turn up after lunch on the second day’s play.

The scans claimed that he wouldn’t be able to bowl for the rest of the innings. But during Australia’s cricket award ceremony, their veteran all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, displayed how his nightmare against the pacer was yet to finish.

“My little nephew, Ted, is four years old. We played backyard cricket the other day, and he came in with Bumrah’s action, and the nightmare continues.” The Western Australian all-rounder expressed as the clip of the video, shared by Cricket Australia, went viral on social media.

Mitchell Marsh had a terrible time in the series as he finished with just 73 runs in seven innings at an average of less than 11 and a strike rate of 46.20 with the best score of 47. Later, the selectors dropped him for the final Test and was replaced by debutant Beau Webster. Jasprit Bumrah has now dismissed the all-rounder thrice in the longest format, all of which came during the BGT 2024-25 with an average of less than 33.

The 30-year-old was granted a place in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year and was awarded with the ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year 2024. He has been out of action since that Sydney Test and is under clouds to be fit for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The veteran will spend at least three days at the National Cricket Academy and work with the specialists before submitting their observations to the men’s selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar. He was supposed to be part of the third ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah finished as the leading wicket-taker in the red-ball format last year with 71 scalps in 26 innings at an average of below 15 and a strike rate of 30.16. thanks to five five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/45 in an innings.