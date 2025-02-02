India’s former captain, Sachin Tendulkar, reveals the emotional story behind his ritualistic century celebration throughout his career when he used to remove his helmet and look up to the sky above each time he got to the three-figure mark across formats to dedicate the knock of his father. His father passed away in the middle of the 1999 ODI World Cup in England.

Sachin Tendulkar opened up on the story after being honored with the coveted Co. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Naman Awards 2025. In his 10-minute speech, he touched on multiple topics that brought pin-drop silence among the spectators in the room.

The Mumbai-born finished his career as the leading run-getter in international cricket with the help of 34357 runs in 782 innings at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of 67.58, thanks to 164 half-centuries and 100 centuries at the best score of unbeaten 248 runs.

“ When it comes to values, I feel that family was my backbone”- Sachin Tendulkar

Despite ending his red-ball career in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar is still the highest scorer in the longest format with the help of 15921 runs in 329 innings at an average of 53.78 and a strike rate of 54.04, shouldering on 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 248 runs. In the 50-over format, the right-handed batter smacked 18426 runs in 452 innings at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23, with the help of 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

The 51-year-old revealed that he had to return to India from England during the 1999 ODI World Cup to attend his father’s funeral before he left the event again and rejoined the Indian camp. He added that the news of his father’s demise changed his life, which sparked his century celebrations.

“It started in 1999. During the World Cup, I lost my father. I came back to India for a couple of days for his funeral, and that suddenly changed me overnight. I went back to play in the World Cup to join the team. Life changed after that.” Sachin Tendulkar expressed this during his speech at the Naman Awards 2025.

“I wanted my father to be around and to see several things that were to happen in my life. From that moment on, I started showing my bat to my father. So, anything good that happened in my life, I would show that to my father first and celebrate with everyone.” The veteran added.

The legendary batter also highlighted how his father taught him important values in life. That was why he decided to deny the promotion of alcohol and tobacco companies, who, around the 90s, used to have bat stickers for their advertisements. The decision left him with a bat contract for nearly two years.

In the mid-90s, I played for 2 years without a bat contract because they were alcohol and tobacco companies promoting heavily at that time, using bats as a medium to advertise. But all of us at home had taken this decision that I would not promote tobacco or alcohol.” Sachin Tendulkar elaborated.

“So that was one big decision in the mid-90s that we, as a family, took, and for two years I played without a contract. When it comes to values, I feel that family was my backbone and my strength in my career.” He concluded.

Sachin Tendulkar is expected to be back on the cricket field during the Legends League three weeks later, which is expected to be a glorious tournament in the presence of many retired players.