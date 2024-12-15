Jasprit Bumrah broke a huge record of legendary Kapil Dev thanks to his fifer against Australia in the ongoing BGT 2024-25 Test in Brisbane. Resuming on day 2 from 28/0, Australia looked to build towards a big total.

But Jasprit Bumrah rattled them with quick wickets of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, while Nitish Rana removed Marnus Labuschagne. Then Australian domination began with Travis Head and Steve Smith scoring centuries and adding 241 runs for the 4th wicket.

Smith was the first one to get out, for 101, caught by Rohit Sharma in slips off Jasprit Bumrah. Head scored some more runs and was out for 152, caught by Virat Kohli in slips, also off Jasprit Bumrah. In the middle of these two dismissals, Bumrah had also dismissed Mitchell Marsh for cheap.

Jasprit Bumrah impressed with 12th Test five-wicket haul in the third BGT Test

With the wicket of Head, Bumrah completed his 12th fifer in Tests and 2nd in this ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series, with his first coming in the first Test in Perth, where he had led India to a thumping 295-run win. He is now the highest wicket-taker in the Australia Test series, with 17 wickets in total.

The Indian pacer is well-known for his remarkable skills, including the ability to swing the ball both ways, produce precision yorkers, and extract bounce, making him an important bowler for India across all forms. His success in a variety of conditions, including South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, demonstrates his adaptability and standing as one of India’s best Test bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah leaves Kapil Dev behind; becomes the Indian bowler with the most fifers in SENA countries

Thanks to his excellent showing in the Brisbane Test, Jasprit Bumrah has overtaken the legendary Kapil Dev to become the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in international circumstances across all three formats of the game.

The former Indian skipper has ten five-wicket hauls across forms, whilst Bumrah now has eleven.

Most 5fers for India in Overseas

(All formats) 11 – 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝗺𝗿𝗮𝗵*

10 – Kapil Dev

9 – Anil Kumble

8 – Ishant Sharma

8 – B Chandrasekhar#INDvsAUS — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 15, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah also made history by being the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

However, with his 5/75 thus far, Bumrah has gone past Kapil Dev’s total of seven fifers by completing this feat eight times in the game’s standard style. Bumrah now leads legends Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, and B. Chandrasekhar, each of whom has six five-wicket hauls in SENA Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah now Holds the Record of Most Test 5fers by an Indian Bowler in SENA Most Test 5fers by Indian Bowlers in SENA 8 times – 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝗺𝗿𝗮𝗵*

7 times – Kapil Dev

6 times – Zaheer Khan

6 times – B Chandrasekhar#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/XARVeZDydj — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 15, 2024

