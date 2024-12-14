The former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has suggested that the premier Indian pace bowler of India, Jasprit Bumrah, should look to drop the Test format in format and pay for the entire occasion of the one-day and T20 international formats of the game. The veteran felt that the Ahmedabad-born lacked the extra pace that would have helped him in getting success in the red-ball format.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 185 wickets in 42 Tests for the Blue Brigade at an average of below 20 and a strike rate of nearly 43, shouldering on six four-wicket hauls and 11 five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 9/86 in an innings.

In the case of the ODI format, the 31-year-old collected 149 scalps in 88 innings at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of just over 30, with the help of six four-wicket hauls and a couple of five-wicket hauls. In the shortest format, the veteran has grabbed 89 wickets in 69 T20I innings at an average of 17.74 and an economy rate of just over six.

“I f I was Jasprit Bumrah, I’d stick to shorter format s”- Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar explained that Jasprit Bumrah could achieve more success in the shorter formats with a constant line and length. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ noted that the batters don’t try to attack more in the longest format of the game, which never helps the pacer to get the rewards.

Akhtar gave the example of Bumrah’s performance in the recent three-match Test series against New Zealand at home, where the latter picked up only three wickets in four innings at an average of around 42 with a strike rate of 82.

“You know, in Test cricket, you have to bowl longer spells. The batters don’t try to attack you, so length becomes irrelevant. You struggle if the ball doesn’t seem then. When you start struggling, the team will start questioning. I think he is a good enough fast bowler to take wickets in Test cricket.” The former Pakistan fast bowler addressed this in a recent YouTube video.

The 49-year-old observed that in the five-day format of the game, the batters tend to take so much time for them, which makes it even harder for the bowlers to pick up constant wickets. In the end, it comes to the point of the team questioning their abilities.

“Although he didn’t do much in the Test series against New Zealand, it happens. But if he wants to continue playing Test cricket, he has to increase pace. With the injection of increasing pace, he has a high risk of getting injured. If I was Jasprit Bumrah, I’d stick to shorter formats. It only depends on how I feel.” Shoaib Akhtar stated.

India has managed the workload of Jasprit Bumrah perfectly. The pacer was given a break from their white-ball trips to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe just after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America. The fast bowler then, took part in the Bangladesh and New Zealand series at home.

“He is a very good fast bowler for the shorter formats. He understands line and length. His accuracy is brilliant. I think he does a great job in death overs, in powerplay, and he can swing the ball both ways.” Shoaib Akhtar added.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma during the opening Perth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the pacer led the Indian side and picked up eight wickets in the contest to earn the ‘Player of the match’ award.