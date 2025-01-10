Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is still doubtful as he continues to heal from his injury. Jasprit Bumrah is set to be named to India’s provisional team, although his availability will be contingent on medical clearance and his ability to bowl without pain.

Bumrah developed back spasms during the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney. He left the field and was taken to the hospital for scans. The pacer couldn’t bowl in the second inning. The BCCI medical staff has yet to issue a formal declaration regarding the seriousness of his ailment.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee may be in for a significant headache when they meet over the weekend to choose India’s 15-man squad for the forthcoming Champions Trophy, with Jasprit Bumrah’s participation hanging in the balance.

Jasprit Bumrah meets the same New Zealand doctor who performed his back surgery

According to the Hindustan Times, Bumrah is likely to be chosen to the ICC tournament’s preliminary team, but he will only participate if he is “pain-free after returning to bowling.”

The 31-year-old experienced back spasms during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia and was taken to the hospital from the stadium in Sydney for scans.

While the BCCI’s medical staff has yet to issue an official statement on the severity of the injury, HT claimed that Bumrah had contacted Dr Rowan Schouten, a New Zealand orthopedic surgeon who operated on him in 2023, when he sustained a back injury.

“The surgeon is in touch with BCCI’s medical team and the selectors are expected to be informed,” the report read.

Jasprit Bumrah Included in India’s Provisional Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

According to the source, Jasprit Bumrah would likely miss most of the white-ball series against England, which begins on January 22 with five T20Is and three ODIs. This decision is made to limit workload ahead of the forthcoming Champions Trophy, as selectors prioritize his recuperation from a back issue.

His availability for the event remains doubtful, as his participation is contingent on gaining medical clearance. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to include him in the preliminary squad, which is required for submission by January 12 under ICC norms, but his ultimate inclusion will be determined by his fitness.

“It was reported that the India star will be rested for the white-ball home series against England, which begins on January 22. While Bumrah will be picked in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, which has to be submitted latest by January 12 according to the ICC rule, his participation will be subject to getting a medical clearance,” the Hindustan Times report added.

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma, who helped India end their ICC trophy drought during the T20 World Cup 2024, is expected to lead the team.

